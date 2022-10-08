Women’s football team surprises and traditional Norway thrash in Oslo







Women’s national team beat Norway this Friday Photo: Launch!

In one of its best performances in recent years, the Brazilian women’s soccer team surprised this Friday by dominating and thrashing the traditional Norway per 4 to 1, at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. the attacker Bia Zaneratto was the great name of the friendly, with two goals.

The result calls attention because the selection imposed its dominance and presented great performance even with heavy absences, such as Debinha and Marta. In addition, Norway is one of the strengths of women’s football, with a long history of achievements in World Cups and Olympic Games.

It was the second time that Brazil scored four goals against a team in the Top 15 of the FIFA rankings under Pia’s command. The first took place in 2019, against Canada. Both the Brazilian team and Norway are already qualified for the 2023 World Cup and are facing the friendlies as tests for next season’s big event.

Against the Norwegians, coach Pia Sundhage climbed the Brazilian team with Lele; Antonia, Kathellen, Tainara, Tamires; Ary Borges, Duda Sampaio, Geyse, Adriana; Bia Zaneratto and Ludmila. In the course of the match, they gained chances in the T teamarciane, Gabi Nunes, Jaqueline Ribeiro, Duda, Millene and Kerolin.

Starters, defender Rafaelle and attacking midfielder Debinha were absent due to physical problems. On the Norwegian side, Hege Riise, the team’s new coach, had more difficulties to climb her team. She could not count on the star Ada Hegerberg, one of the best in the world today, and on the defender Guro Bergsvand and the midfielder Cesilie Andreassen.

If not surprising in the lineup, Pia Sundhage drew attention with the new attitude of the Brazilian team on the field, especially in front of an opponent of the tradition of Norway, with a world title and Olympic medals in the curriculum. In the rival’s home, Brazil adopted an offensive posture from start to finish, often smothering the European defense.

The first half was all from Brazil. With greater initiative, the selection “rented” the opposing field. The high scoring and the pressure on the Norwegian defense’s exit were the hallmarks of the initial stage. Pia’s team, however, was slow to create real scoring chances. Only at 42 minutes opened the scoring. After a move worked on the right, Adriana received inside the area, contained three markers and hit low, almost from the penalty mark, to the nets.

The second was busier, especially in the first moments. In the first minute, Bia Zaneratto took advantage of the pressure of the Brazilian attack to steal the ball from the left and hit a beautiful shot, making it 2 to 0 for the visiting team.

Norway’s response, this time, was quick, with a set piece. At 4, Ildhusoy scored after a corner kick in the area. It was one of the few Norwegian attacks throughout the match, in which they faced serious difficulties to reach the attack.

Undeterred, the Brazilian team opened a new lead two minutes later, once again with Bia Zaneratto. In an ugly, tangled and back-to-back move almost in the small area, Bia got her foot in the middle of the “turmoil” and hit the nets. The fourth goal came with Jaqueline, who came on for Bia. She supported Tamires’ cross, widened the difference on the scoreboard and sealed the Brazilian victory.

Pia Sundhage’s team returns to the field on Monday for the second friendly match of this FIFA date. The match against Italy will be played in the city of Genoa, at 1:30 pm, Brasília time.

