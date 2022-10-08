Wonder Woman 3 | Director Reveals Film Script Has Been Finished | DC & DCEU

Disclosure

During an interview at the Matera Film Festival, director Patty Jenkins, revealed in participation in the event, that she has already finished the script for wonder woman 3. Film that will have Gal Gadot returning in the role of Diana Prince.

According to Reddit rumor, the actress Alexa Demie Dever plays the heroine Donna Troy in Wonder Woman 3, played by Gal Gadot. The 31-year-old American actress is best known for playing the character Maddy Perez in the HBO series Euphoria.

According to reports, the new Wonder Woman movie will take place in the present day, and still remains without a premiere date. The film will also be directed and written by Patty Jenkins. And so far, Lynda Carter will play Asteria, following her cameo in Wonder Woman 1984.

More details about the franchise

Recently, speculation emerged that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) would have a cameo in the movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods, possibly to aid the hero in the final battle against the Daughters of Atlas. The rumor got even stronger, after actress Rachel Zegler said: “I won’t say much, just that shooting ‘Snow White’ wasn’t our first date.”

wonder woman 3 does not yet have a release date. The film will have the return of Gal Gadot in the title character and director Patty Jenkins. Movie is available on HBO Max.