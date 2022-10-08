Wonder Woman 3 has good news for fans – Cinema



Playback / Internet

Writing – Cinema Observatory





10/08/2022 10:54

10/08/2022 10:54

Wonder Woman 3 director Patty Jenkins has revealed some good news for fans of the DC superhero franchise.

With two films already released, a third is in development, and will see actress Gal Gadot return to the role of Diana Prince.

After a while without updates, Jenkins, who directs and writes Wonder Woman 3, revealed that he has finished the script. In addition, she commented that she is open to returning in new films of the character (via ScreenRant).

‘I just finished writing the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 last week and thought, ‘Maybe I’m interested to see what happens next,’ she said.

‘They asked us to think of ways to do more and it happens accidentally. But you will never know. I have a lot of other movies that I’m excited to do as well. And I love Gal Gadot, so that makes him better too,’ concluded the director.



Playback / Internet

More about Wonder Woman 3

The third Wonder Woman movie doesn’t have a lot of details, although it takes place during the present day rather than the past.

Gal Gadot, so far, is the only actress confirmed to return. Chris Pine doesn’t know if he can come back as Steve Trevor. Patty Jenkins the director and screenwriter once again.

There is no release date for Wonder Woman 3.

Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 are available on HBO Max.

This post Wonder Woman 3 has good news for fans was first published on Observatório do Cinema.