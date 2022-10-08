Wonder Woman 3 Patty Jenkins gives new update on the movie

After a long period without information about the development of Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins returns to talk about the film.

After taking the superhero universe to the First World War and the 1980s, the third feature of the heroine should take place in the present day. The second film divided public opinion, but the studio decided to go with Patty Jenkins to produce the new sequel.

Now, it looks like production on the third film is about to begin. During a chat with the Matera Film Festival, Jenkins revealed that he has already finalized the script for wonder woman 3, and guaranteed that people will like what comes next. Check out the filmmaker’s statement below:

There is a story that runs through these three different films as a whole. Right now, last week, I wrote the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 and thought I might be interested to see what happens next. Then you will never know. They asked us to think of ways to do more, and it accidentally happens. But you will never know. I have a bunch of other movies that I’m excited to do too. But I love Gal Gadot, so that helps too.

As a result, the production of wonder woman 3 should be started between 2023 and 2024. According to rumors, the feature will be set in the present day. In addition to the Jenkins and Gadot returns, Lynda Carter will return to play Asteria, after her cameo in Wonder Woman 1984.

According to information from Daniel RichtmanPrincess Nubia will be in wonder woman 3. Also according to the insider, after appearing in the new Diana Prince film, Nubia will have her own solo project. There is no information on whether the spinoff will be a series or a movie.

According to an alleged leak on Reddit, Alexa Demie should live Donna Troy. Alexa is a 31-year-old young American actress known worldwide for having played the character Maddy Perez in the series euphoria. What are your thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment!

Wonder Woman Humiliated Thor and Crushed His Hammer

In the pages of the comics, Wonder Woman has faced countless challenges. However, following Dark Nights: Death Metalan amnesiac Diana was thrown into the afterlife before ending up in DC Comics’ version of Asgard.

Fans are familiar with Marvel’s Asgard, the home of the iconic Thor. However, DC Comics’ interpretation is quite different from the rival publisher. While Marvel’s Thor might be one of its most powerful heroes, DC’s Thor is a far less impressive god.

Despite his difference compared to his Marvel counterpart, DC’s Thor has been around much longer, making his debut in Comic Cavalcade #17 in William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter in 1946. Unlike the honorable and heroic Thor of the Marvel pantheon, however, DC’s Thor is a braggart.

As described by CBR, DC’s Thor views battle as just a blood sport, disregarding the lives that are lost or taken. He belittles Diana at almost all times, making it pretty obvious that he doesn’t see her (or probably any woman) as an equal.

After regaining her memories, Diana proceeds to put this misogynist version of Thor in his place, causing him an unprecedented defeat. She even crushes her Mjolnir with her bare hands after she hits it with the hammer. The beating almost looks like it was designed specifically to humiliate Thor.

It’s completely understandable that Diana would want to humiliate this version of Thor, as he is essentially the avatar of chauvinism. After Diana embarrasses him, he even claims that he “let” Diana beat him: a lie no one is likely to believe.

But what about you, what do you think of all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

