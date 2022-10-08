World title is another turning point in Rafaela Silva’s life | judo

Rafaela Silva beats Funakubo and wins gold at the Judo World Cup

The first big hit of Rafaela Silva’s career came at the 2012 London Olympics. At the age of 20, she arrived ready for the medal, supported by the runner-up in the world championship the previous year. The expected podium did not come because of a mistake made by the athlete. With an advantage in the round of 16 fight against the Hungarian Hedvig Karakas, she ended up doing an illegal leg sweep and was disqualified. In addition to all the disappointment of being eliminated from the Olympics, the judoka had to face criminals on social networks, suffering racist attacks.

1 of 4 Rafaela Silva celebrates world title — Photo: Emanuele Feliciantonio/IFJ Rafaela Silva celebrates world title — Photo: Emanuele Feliciantonio/IFJ

Rafaela’s first response came on the Maracanãzinho mat, in Rio de Janeiro, in the city where she was born. In 2013, she won the gold medal at the World Championships, becoming the first Brazilian woman to achieve the feat. But the Olympic cycle until Rio 2016 was not easy. At the 2014 Worlds, a painful defeat in the bronze dispute took her off the podium. The following year, the setback came right in the first round.

But then came the 2016 Olympics. And the gold medal, at home. In the first interview with the gold medal on her chest, the memory of those who cursed her in 2016. After all, whoever hits forgets, but whoever gets beaten keeps the feeling kept.

2 of 4 Post by Rafaela Silva on Twitter thanking her for her support in 2012 and making a prediction for 2016 — Photo: Reproduction of Twitter Post by Rafaela Silva on Twitter thanking her for her support in 2012 and making a prediction for 2016 — Photo: Reproduction of Twitter

But the sequence of Rafaela’s career would not be smooth. The 2017 and 2018 World Cups were disappointing, with defeats in their debut. Again, his talent put in check by critics, but in 2019 he came back with everything and took bronze at that World Championship. The medal, however, would be revoked.

A case of doping during the Pan American Games, an event that won her gold, would take her out of professional judo for two years. The banned substance found is fenoterol, which has a bronchodilator effect and is often used in the treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma.

3 of 4 Rafaela Silva celebrates gold medal with Andrea Berti, her technique — Photo: Emanuele Feliciantonio/IFJ Rafaela Silva celebrates the gold medal with Andrea Berti, her technique — Photo: Emanuele Feliciantonio/IFJ

The first defense was based on contact with a baby on the eve of the competition. At the time, the suspension was for two years and changed the entire legal team that defended it. The postponement of the 2020 Olympics to 2021 gave hope that she would be able to compete in the Games, but the punishment was upheld after she appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

4 of 4 Rafaela Silva strikes Japanese in the final — Photo: Emanuele Feliciantonio/IFJ Rafaela Silva strikes Japanese in the final — Photo: Emanuele Feliciantonio/IFJ

The time away from the mats was complicated. As a rule, she couldn’t even do workouts in clubs or gyms. Time passed and, at the end of 2021, she returned to competitions. Some achievements and ranking points came, enough to reach the Uzbekistan World Cup as seed.

After a perfect campaign until the final, of course the decision would have another twist. The Japanese Haruka Funakubo came to immobilize the Brazilian for nine seconds, almost getting the score of a waza-ari. But the Brazilian managed to escape the rival’s obstacle, didn’t lose points and, seconds later, applied the waza-ari that won her the gold.