Xiaomi cell phone with 128 GB: see main devices for sale in Brazil | Cell

Xiaomi cell phone with 128 GB is among the most searched terms by consumers who want a smartphone from the Chinese giant and specifically with this storage, which is still quite interesting nowadays. In the following lines, learn more about the options for sale by Xiaomi in Brazil, such as the Xiaomi 11 Lite, the Redmi Note 11 and the Poco M4 5G. Prices range between R$1,840 and R$3,680 at the company’s official store.

It is worth remembering that it is not difficult to find cell phones with 128 GB in the domestic market. Because of this, the selection of TechTudo includes the most popular devices of the moment due to other features, including the large screen, powerful camera and modern processor.

Announced in July, the Xiaomi 12 Lite arrived as a more economical option to the traditional Xiaomi 12. The Xiaomi phone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz – good for those who like to play on telephone. The cameras are a highlight, with a triple set at the rear, with the main 108 MP. On the front, a 32 MP camera should guarantee good selfies.

The Chinese smartphone has a Snapdragon 778G processor, with eight cores, RAM with options of 6 GB or 8 GB and expandable storage via microSD card. The 4,300 mAh battery promises good hours of use and compatibility with the 5G network, which has recently arrived in Brazil, can be a differential when it comes to consumer choice. It costs BRL 3,680.

2. Xiaomi 11 Lite (R$ 3,680)

With a technical sheet very similar to that of its successor, the Xiaomi 11 Lite also features the same 6.55-inch AMOLED panel screen, with Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate, however, is lower: it has 90 Hz.

The internal configurations of the smartphone, launched in 2021, also have similarities thanks to the Snapdragon 778G processor, with eight cores and speed of up to 2.4 GHz, 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and expandable memory. The main differences are in the triple camera set – with 64 MP main and 20 MP front camera. The battery is also slightly inferior at 4,250 mAh. The price, however, follows the same pattern as the latest version: R$ 3,680 on the official website.

3. Redmi Note 11 (R$ 2,392)

Who also arrived in Brazil this year was the Redmi Note 11. Xiaomi’s intermediate cell phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD+ and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone has four rear cameras, the main one of 50 MP and front camera of 13 MP.

On the inside, the smartphone has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery – which promises to last more than a day, depending on use. It also has 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, expandable storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, eight-core and up to 2.4 GHz of speed. The Note 11 does not have water resistance certification and costs R$ 2,392 on the official website.

4. Redmi Note 11S (R$ 2,760)

The main evolution of the Redmi Note 11S, compared to the traditional model, is in photography. The quadruple camera set gains a 108 MP main camera and the change extends to the selfie camera, which is now 16 MP.

In the datasheet, the Redmi phone features a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, an octa-core with a speed of up to 2.05 GHz. It works with 6 or 8 GB RAM and has expandable storage. The battery capacity remains the same as the simplest model, with a promise of a 26% reduction in the time it needs to be plugged in. The screen specifications – from the size to the refresh rate – are also repeated in this version. On Xiaomi’s official website, the phone costs BRL 2,760.

5. Redmi Note 11 Pro (R$ 3,680)

With the differential of compatibility with the 5G network, the Redmi Note 11 Pro brings the best of both Xiaomi models. The AMOLED screen is larger, at 6.67 inches, with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate – which displays graphics with greater fluidity. The cameras remain the same as the Note 11S version, with four sensors on the back and a 16 MP front.

Other features that are repeated in relation to the previous model are the 6 GB RAM memory and storage. The processor of the Pro version is the Snapdragon 695, with eight cores and up to 2.2GHz of speed. The battery remains at 5,000 mAh, but gains compatibility with a 67W fast charger. The Note 11 Pro costs BRL 3,679.99.

With specifications that promise to please the gamer audience, such as liquid cooling and a 120 Hz screen, Poco X3 Pro arrived in Brazil last year. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 860 processor (octa-core up to 2.96 GHz) and 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM.

The quad camera set is arranged in a different design, in the center of a circle together with the LED flash. The main camera has 48 MP and the front camera can record selfies with 20 MP. The phone’s battery has 5,160 mAh and supports fast charging, but unfortunately, the device is not compatible with the new 5G network. The Poco X3 Pro costs BRL 3,680 on the official store.

The traditional version of the Poco M4 also has 5G network compatibility. With a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen and Full HD+ resolution, the phone has a 90 Hz refresh rate, adaptable to the content the user is watching.

In the datasheet, the Xiaomi smartphone comes with more basic configurations, such as the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor (octa-core with a speed of up to 2.2 GHz) and 4 GB or 6 GB RAM memory. The dual camera game can drive away the consumer who prefers higher quality photos, as the device comes equipped with a 13 MP main camera and a 5 MP front camera – somewhat below traditional offerings. The Poco M4 is available from R$2,020 on the official store.

8. Poco M4 Pro (R$2,668 to R$3,036)

There are two versions of the Poco M4 Pro: one that is compatible with the 5G network and one that does not support the new generation of internet. This causes some characteristics of the cell phone to change, such as the processor and even the display technology.

In the 5G version, the 6.6-inch phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, IPS LCD display, Full HD+ and a 90 Hz refresh rate. There are two cameras on the back, with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. The battery has 5,000mAh. This version costs R$ 3,036. The model without 5G has a triple 64 MP camera on the main, MediaTek Helio G96 processor and 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Its price is in the range of R$ 2,668 in the official store.

Both have 6GB or 8GB RAM.

9. Redmi 10 5G (R$ 2,390)

For those looking for an intermediate cell phone, but do not want to lose compatibility with 5G, there is a version of Redmi 10 compatible with this network. The Xiaomi smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen, Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 (same as the Poco M4 5G), an octa-core with a speed of up to 2.2 GHz, which works in conjunction with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM. The main rear camera records 50 MP photos. More modest, the front camera makes 5 MP records. The device’s battery also leaves nothing to be desired, with 5000mAh, ensuring more than a day away from the charger. The Redmi 10 5G is priced in the range of BRL 2,390 in the official store.

Finally, there are also more basic versions of the devices, for those who are not willing or able to invest a lot. One of them is the Redmi 10C, which features a large 6.71-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+, with a 60Hz refresh rate.