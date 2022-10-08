Xiaomi launches robot for home cleaning with vacuum cleaner function

The robot Xiaomi vacuum cleaner was released in China. The robot, named MIJIA, works by automatically loading and unloading water. Once installed on the cleaning base, the robot can also be automatically triggered to start its work. Read on to learn more about this new feature, such as robot and release information.

Xiaomi’s technological innovation ensures less time spent on household activities

Xiaomi’s robot vacuum cleaner has the function of sweeping and scrubbing the house. Nicknamed MIJIA, it is equipped with a 4k pressure fan, with 4 suction speeds for cleaning the house. Xiaomi equipment also has cameras and algorithms based on artificial intelligence to correctly identify the environment to be sanitized.

In addition to the consumer being able to manually program the vacuum cleaner’s cleaning schedule, the robot’s basic settings already take care of reducing dust contamination and cleaning environments more efficiently. The sweeping and mopping functions are also improved with the presence of the dry option. The purpose is to use hot air to reduce odor and moisture in the equipment.

The functionality can be used for up to two hours to ensure machine drying. As Xiaomi also produces other electronic equipment, the home robot can be integrated with these other systems with the aim of providing even safer and more personalized cleaning.

Equipment is in pre-sale phase in China

As Xiaomi is a Chinese company, for now the MIJIA vacuum cleaner is being marketed only in the country, in the pre-sale phase and priced at approximately US$ 561. There is still no forecast for the domestic cleaning robot to be marketed worldwide. . However, this may be the time for you to get more information about the battery capacity of the device, not yet published by Xiaomi.

Certainly, after this pre-sale period, the product will be available globally and could be a strong contender for other household cleaning equipment. In this story, the good thing is being able to count on technology to make our home tasks easier and make us have more and more time for the essentials.