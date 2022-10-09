10 Batman Characters That Deserve Their Own Movie or HBO Max Show

Amidst the confusion and turmoil currently plaguing the DCEU, there has been a tidbit of compelling news – Ben Affleck will return as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This was quite surprising to many fans, especially those familiar with The Flash, because this movie was believed to be redefining the franchise and replacing Affleck with Michael Keaton or Leslie Grace’s Batgirl. This is apparently not happening anymore since batgirl was tragically shelved.

However, this could be part of the grand plan they supposedly came up with. Batman is arguably the most essential character in DC Comics, so if they want to get the DCEU right, they first need to get it right – which they did with the Batman, but which was established to be a separate entity. Whatever the case for how and when he appears, it could open up the opportunity for his supporting characters and iconic allies to get their own designs in the DCEU, and those characters have the best chance right now.

Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)

One of the most prominent Batman characters that deserves his design is the one who had theirs stolen. Leslie Grace has been cast to star as Barbara Gordon in batgirl, but it was tragically canceled as part of Warner-Discovery’s restructuring before anyone really had a chance to appreciate it. This was because it fell into a sticky situation and budget concerns did not deem it worth doing marketing.

It’s a shame audiences have to wait longer to see Batgirl in live-action, let alone in her own project. If there’s any chance the movie can be saved in the future, many fans would love to see it, but maybe it could be reworked into a miniseries format. However, first, they need to make Batman a stable part of the DCEU.

Nightwing (Dick Grayson)

There’s no more iconic and beloved Batman ally than Nightwing, and there were hopes he could get a major role in the DCEU, but those have likely been pushed into the background. However, when the opportunity is available, they must find a way to bring him into the fray – whether in the MCU or as part of the Batmanuniverse of.

In the DCEU, Dick Grayson is supposedly dead – having previously been killed by the Joker, as shown in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – but if the franchise is reset or reworked, that could change. The introduction of Nightwing, along with Batgirl, would allow other prominent members of the Bat-Family, such as the many Robins, Spoiler, and Batwing, to also find their way into the DCEU.

Deathstroke (Slade Wilson)

While heroes naturally receive most of the focus, Batman’s iconic rogues gallery is home to many villains worthy of spearheading their own project, including Deathstroke. He is already part of the DCEU, being played by Joe Manganiello in Justice Leagueand while the character has also recently appeared in Arrow and Titansthere’s still more of his story to tell in live action.

He was supposed to be the main antagonist in the Batman movie that Ben Affleck was developing before Matt Reeves took over, and since he also has an extensive history with Nightwing, that role could translate to his movie or show, should he get one. However, many fans would love to see Deathstroke get his own thing to show off his complex backstory.

Red Hood (Jason Todd)

Killing a Robin in the DCEU might limit the introduction of Nightwing, but it goes straight to the Red Hood. Jason Todd was the second Robin and far more rebellious and antagonistic than Dick Grayson. His popularity waned to the point of being killed in 1988. a death in the family plot, but nearly twenty years later he was revived as the villain, Red Hood.

He has since reformed to become a hero again, although he is still the black sheep of the Bat-Family. This transformation was recently explored in the third season of Titans, but can still be part of the DCEU. Eventually, he could even lead his own team in the franchise – The Outlaws, a team with Red Hood, Bizarro and Artemis of Bana-Migdhall.

Batwoman (Kate Kane)

If any of the Batgirls, from Barbara Gordon to Cassandra Cain, get their own DCEU project, Batwoman has already proven to some extent that she can lead her own. batwoman functioned as part of the Arrowverse, first telling the story of Kate Kane – Bruce Wayne’s cousin – before moving on to an original creation, Ryan Wilder, as Batwoman.

Alternatively, Kate Kane’s Batwoman would be a logical addition to the the Batman, even in the proposed sequel, as the first film focused deeply on Bruce’s family. Bringing in her cousin Kate as a crusader cover companion would allow for even more exploration into this topic – plus it would allow for much-needed LGBTQ+ representation in these stories.

League of Assassins

Like Deathstroke, the mysterious League of Assassins – or the League of Shadows, as many may remember them as Christopher Nolan dark Knight Trilogy – would be a very captivating subject for a miniseries. Obviously this could focus deeply on Ra’s Al Ghul and his discovery of the Lazarus Pits and/or it could show some of his modern stories.

Ra’s daughters Talia Al Ghul and Nyssa Raatko could also feature predominantly, which could be a great way to introduce Talia and Batman’s son Damian Wayne. Regardless of whether they have their own project – which would be quite interesting to witness – Ra’s, Talia, Damian and the League will all be part of the DCEU in the near future.

Court of Owls

Another secret organization that could make an attractive miniseries is the Court of Owls and their legendary assassins, the Claws.

Specifically, it could focus on William Cobb, one of the more prolific Claws who is also Dick Grayson’s great-grandfather – although he still operates in the modern day thanks to special regenerative abilities bestowed by the Court of Owls. This relationship could be manipulated to make sense in the DCEU, but it would also lend itself very well to him being the main antagonist in a Night Wing project. However, some theorize that they may end up being the villains of the batman 2 since Robert Pattinson expressed interest in them.

Huntress (Helena Bertinelli)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead was delightful in the role of Helena Bertinelli, not only effectively capturing her killer instinct, but infusing her with a comedic energy that worked well alongside her co-stars.

She could certainly show up in black canary then having formed a crime-fighting team with her and Renee Montoya, but after that, her future is ambiguous. Many of her comics focus on her desire for revenge and relationship with Batman, but in the DCEU, they can take a different approach and highlight her new life as a hero.

zatanna

Batman has been a part of nearly every iteration of the Justice League, including its supernatural counterpart, Justice League Dark, along with Zatanna. Of the magical heroes in the DC Comics Universe, she is the most prolific and widely recognized and, as such, a character logically deserving of her own movie.

ONE zatanna movie is supposedly in development and should be part of a Justice League Dark mini-franchise within the DCEU hosted by JJ Abrams – however, those plans have been put on hold and will likely not be on HBO Max if they ever happen, and therefore will not be a part of the DCEU. Nonetheless, zatanna seems to be different from the rest and we hope to be moving forward.

Batman (Terry McGinnis)

One exciting idea is Terry McGinnis as the new Batman. He is the original creation of Batman beyondone of DC Comic’s best animated series, which has since crossed over into comics, and one that many fans would love to see in live-action soon.

A Terry McGinnis live-action show, however, can be difficult to work with in the DCEU’s strange timeline as his story takes place in a relative future, however he can be defined as the Batman of another universe. In this way, as part of a multiversal story like The Flash or Crisis on Infinite Earths, it could be incorporated. Otherwise, many would love to see a live-action adaptation of Batman beyondregardless of being in the DCEU or not.