10 Best Mystery Comedies Like Amsterdam » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

After seven years away from the director’s chair, David O. Russell (The fighter, Silver linings Playbook) returned with the mystery comedy amsterdam. The film follows a trio of unlikely friends who, during a stay in Amsterdam in the 1930s, become suspects in a high-profile murder and must find the real culprit.

With an all-star cast and an acclaimed director at the helm, amsterdam it could have real awards potential, but it’s far from the only mystery comedy fans would be wise to check out. The genre has a great pedigree that stretches back many decades, with movies that have big laughs as well as thought-provoking whodunits.

10/10 8 Women (2002)

His name may not be well known to American moviegoers, but François Ozon is a national treasure in France, and his films have been critically acclaimed for their humor and eroticism. One of his most famous films is 8 womena dark comedy musical in which the titular characters are all suspects in the murder of their family’s patriarch.

At first sight, 8 women have a lot in common with amsterdam beyond the central assassination plot. Both films are period pieces (amsterdam in the 30s, 8 women in the 50s) with big sets, and the humor and tone are very much inspired by the wacky comedies of old Hollywood.

9/10 Riddler (1963)

A mystery romantic comedy in the tradition of the lightweight Alfred Hitchcock, Charade stars Audrey Hepburn as Reggie Lambert, an American interpreter who must work with an international mystery man (Cary Grant) to save herself from the men who murdered her husband after he stole them.

like amsterdam, Charade it has a light and fun atmosphere and a plot involving murder and political intrigue, but it also has some surprisingly ominous parts, especially when the characters start to be chosen. Perhaps that’s why newcomers are often surprised by the film’s perfection.

8/10 Clue (1985)

Based on the classic murder mystery board game, Tip takes the game’s characters and puts them in a hilarious presentation of all of the genre’s most beloved tropes. While the film was not a hit when it was released, its reputation has grown over time, with fans loving the all-star cast and quick-witted jokes.

Among Tip‘s greatest assets are talented artists like Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and Michael McKean, and amsterdam certainly goes in that direction. In addition to the three leads, the film has a massive supporting cast, with everyone from Rami Malek to Mike Myers.

7/10 Knives (2019)

With its continuation glass onion arriving in December, it would be remiss to leave knives off a list of mystery comedies. The plot is material in classic Agatha Christie style, following a private detective investigating the murder of an elderly author with the help of his housekeeper with a heart of gold.

one of the things it does knives fun is the eccentric cast of characters, something that amsterdam seems to have in spades. They also revolve around the murder of a famous person, with amsterdamthe victim of being a US senator, and knives killing bestselling author Harlan Thrombey.

6/10 The Great Caper Muppet (1981)

The Great Muppet Caper it was the Muppets’ second feature film after its big screen debut in 1979, and fans often consider it one of the best. The plot follows Kermit, Fozzie and Gonzo as investigative journalists who must solve a case involving the missing jewels of glamorous fashion designer Lady Holiday (Diana Rigg).

While The Great Caper Muppetvillains don’t stoop to killing, the movie still makes a good companion with amsterdam for its deliciously wacky tone. Both also feature great casts, with the Caper being filled to the brim with cameos from anyone from John Cleese to Oscar the Grouch.

5/10 Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Shane Black’s directorial debut after years as a successful screenwriter, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang follows Harry Lockhart, an ex-con who is mistaken for an actor and sent to Hollywood for a screen test. But when he and a private detective witness the aftermath of a murder, the two must team up to find the criminal.

Downey and Val Kilmer also have great chemistry, and many fans on sites like Reddit consider the film to be one of the best buddy comedies. similarly, amsterdam has a dynamic of friendship between Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie, which early reviews singled out for praise.

4/10 A Simple Favor (2018)

One of the biggest sleeper hits of 2018, a simple favor starring Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, a blogger mom whose new friend Emily (Blake Lively) disappears under mysterious circumstances. The film did so well with critics and audiences that a sequel is in the works, with the two stars and director Paul Feig set to return.

as dark as a simple favor succeeds, never forgets to be fun, and Kendrick is a charming protagonist who can perfectly go from goofy, charming antics to vicious verbal drops. Like Kendrick, Margot Robbie is a great actress in both dramatic and comedic roles, and she’s sure to bring both A games to life. amsterdam.

3/10 The Naked Gun (1988)

After the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker team took the parody subgenre to new heights with Plane!they no doubt perfected their formula with the police detective parody the naked weapon. The film introduced audiences to Leslie Nielsen’s Frank Drebin, a clumsy police officer who must prevent Queen Elizabeth II from being assassinated at an upcoming baseball game.

Unlike many mysteries, the naked weapon makes it pretty obvious who’s behind the evil plot, but that does nothing to lessen the movie’s constant jokes and jokes. If Peter Bradshaw’s review of amsterdam calling him “exhaustingly crazy” (via The Guardian) is some indication, so perhaps the film has a lot in common with the ZAZ brand.

2/10 Scream (1996)

When Shout out was first released, many considered slashers a dying breed, but horror master Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson breathed new life into the subgenre. Today, the film is a genuine classic, often considered one of the scariest opening scenes in horror.

While amsterdam looks like it’s never going to get as dark as screaming, it looks like there will be some similarities, particularly in terms of the cast. Shout out had actors like Jamie Kennedy and Matthew Lillard laughing out loud, while amsterdam will feature great dramatic actors like Christian Bale and Rami Malek playing against the type.

1/10 The Skinny Man (1934)

the thin man was an instant classic that earned a Best Picture nomination, and it still enjoys a positive reputation today, with critics such as Roger Ebert calling it one of the greatest films of all time (via RogerEbert.com). It may also have been an unlikely influence on the amsterdambeing a mystery comedy directed by a male-female team.

The story follows former private investigator Nick Charles and his wife Nora, who must find a killer to clear the name of one of Nick’s former clients, but the case is ultimately a sideshow for the couple and their families. crazy antics. William Powell and Myrna Loy are having a great time, and their chemistry has set the standard for onscreen crime-solving couples, including the trio of Bale, Washington and Robbie.