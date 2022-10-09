12 sites that offer COMPLETELY free, distance and certified courses

Upgrading your skills in courses can be a good opportunity to promote yourself in employment or increase your income. However, not everyone has the time and money to invest in the resource. On the internet there are some free courses in different modalities that work completely online, which can optimize your time and also bring benefits to your training.

That’s why we’ve separated here sites that offer free and certified courses.

Websites offer free online courses

Some courses can serve to complement your college hours, promote yourself at work or even as a way to acquire new knowledge and skills. So, free platforms that offer certificate and can be done from home are great options.

Check out 12 sites that offer free courses:

1. iTEC

The Brazilian technology industry, Intelbras has made 157 free online courses available on its Technology Training Center (iTEC) platform. Thus, the topics of the courses focus on business management, sales, customer service and marketing, in addition to others focused on networks, access control, communication, security and fire prevention and lighting.

2. MIT

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is one of the most reputable universities in the world and also offers free courses. Thus, most classes are taught in English, although it is possible to have access in other languages. Thus, the field of knowledge is focused on science and technology, architecture, history, economics and others.

3. take off

The Descola platform has a course called “Do Bar ao Mercado”, in addition to not having to pay, the focus is on entrepreneurship and its execution.

4. UEMA Ladder

The platform is from the State University of Maranhão (UEMA) and offers courses open to everyone. Furthermore, the courses are planned by the professionals of the educational institution. Thus, the courses available are Libras, Educational Psychology, Urban Geography, Neuropedagogy and others.

5. TIM Institute

That’s right, the mobile operator TIM also offers free online courses. The company’s objective is to bring knowledge about science, technology and innovation to young people. Thus, the courses within these themes are divided into eight categories: web development, software development, mobile programming, e-books, writing, games, teachers and entrepreneurship.

6. Facebook for Business

Facebook offers courses focused on marketing and digital business. Thus, training is focused on topics such as shopping experience and advertisements.

See more: Secretariat opens THOUSANDS of free places in courses in the areas of Technology and Entrepreneurship; sign up

7. PoCA

The Portal of Open Courses (PoCA) is an initiative of the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar). In addition, it offers courses in areas such as Technologies in Education, Mathematics and Management.

8. Class Central

The platform has more than 400 online courses certified by Ivy League Universities such as Harvard and Yale. In addition, it covers several topics.

9. Microsoft Learn

Microsoft Learn offers free courses in Technology. Thus, most classes are in English, but it is possible to find some in Portuguese.

10. Tricks

Engeduca is made for engineering professionals and its courses focus on industry, innovation and civil construction.

11. Prime courses

Prime Cursos covers several areas of knowledge, such as gastronomy and programming. In addition, although the courses are free, the certificates are paid, the printed certificate costs R$ 54.90 + shipping and the digital certificate R$ 49.90.

12. AVAMEC

The platform belongs to the Ministry of Education (MEC) and offers courses where the themes focus on the subjects taught in Brazilian education. Thus, the courses focus on training, extension, continuing education and improvement.

Also check out: IF offers over 5.4 THOUSAND vacancies in more than 150 free courses; check out the options and how to sign up