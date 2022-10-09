20 great deals on airline tickets, packages and hotels for you to take advantage of today!

Sunday! We bring good opportunities for you to take your next trip off paper. We opened with the traditional 2 in 1 flights to Europe and the United States. They also have tickets to Lisbon, London, Miami, New York and Santiago. It is worth mentioning the incredible rates for the Caribbean, not to be missed! In Brazil, there are flight opportunities to São Paulo and Bahia, as well as several packages and accommodations to enjoy with the family. Have a nice trip and have a great week!

National and international air tickets

EUROPE 2X1 – 2-in-1 flights to Spain plus another European destination with tickets starting at R$3,328 – See here

PORTUGAL – Tickets to Lisbon from R$3,294, with a direct Azul flight option for R$3,699 – See here

ENGLAND – Airfare to London from R$ 3,102 with checked baggage – See here

ITALY – Italy calling! Tickets to Milan, Rome or Venice from R$3,138 – See here

UNITED STATES 2X1– 2 in 1 flights to New York or Chicago plus another destination in the USA from R$ 3,362 – See here

FLORIDA – Tickets to Miami, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando from R$ 2,636 – See here

NEW YORK – Very good! Tickets for R$ 2,108 from Curitiba and from R$ 2,933 from other cities – See here

CUBA – Flights to Havana from R$2,868 from Brasília, São Paulo and more cities – See here

CARIBBEAN – Flights to San Andrés, Cancun or Punta Cana from R$1,870 from São Paulo and more cities – See here

CHILE – Promotional tickets to Santiago from R$ 1,141 with options for dates in December and January – See here

BAHIA – Cheap tickets to Salvador, Porto Seguro or Ilhéus from R$ 447 – See here

SAMPA – Promotional tickets to São Paulo from R$ 223 departing from more than 50 cities – See here

Travel packages and hotels

BAHIA – Porto Seguro or Arraial d’Ajuda with flights plus resort accommodation from R$ 1,911 per person – See here

FOZ DO IGUAÇU – Cheap packages with flights plus accommodation of at least 4 nights from R$ 706 per person – See here

PRETTY – Packages with flight plus accommodation from R$ 949 per person – See here

LARGE NORTHERN RIVER – Christmas packages with flights plus accommodation from 4 to 7 nights from R$ 798 per person – See here

RIVER HOT – Flights plus accommodation with half board from R$ 1,475 per person – See here

INTERIOR OF SP – Daily rates with breakfast or All Inclusive from R$ 471 – See here

BAHIA ALL INCLUSIVE – Daily rates at the Grand Palladium Imbassaí from R$ 1,001 per couple – See here

INTERIOR OF SP – Daily rates at Wyndham Olímpia from R$ 513 with breakfast and complimentary for children – See here