5 things that have become obsolete in this century

Human life has changed considerably from the past to now. In the last 100 years, for example, many new devices and gadgets have been released, catching the attention of millions of people around the world for their novelties compared to what was available on the market at that time.

Interestingly, many of these tools have become outdated and are rarely seen around. As much as a certain item was considered essential to us at some point, there is no reason to believe that it cannot be replaced in the future. To give you some examples, we’ve put together a list of five things that have become obsolete in this century!

1. Floppy disks

(Source: Pixabay)

Chances are you’re reading this text without even knowing what a floppy disk was and what it was used for. However, this was once one of the most important tools for backing up computer data. Over the years, CDs have emerged with a similar function and even greater capacity.

However, both ended up being left behind after the invention of pen drives. These tiny objects that fit into USB ports emerged as a much more compact model with much greater storage capacity than its ancestors. So floppy disks were abandoned once and for all.

2. Movie rental companies

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Before the invention of streamings like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and whatever else, you had to leave the house to rent movies. Stores like Blockbuster were hugely successful around the world, creating a business model for renting VHS tapes and DVDs.

However, new technologies have made the need to commute to watch a movie on your television disappear. As a result, Blockbuster began to close some of its stores in 2009 — reaching total bankruptcy in 2016. In Brazil, there was a time when there was a store on practically every corner.

3. Landline telephone

(Source: Pixabay)

These days, it’s even difficult to find a child who doesn’t have a smartphone in their hands. However, before mobile phone technology was so widespread, it was quite common to have landline phones at home. After all, this was the best way to communicate with the rest of the world, even if you were plugged in.

And this is not such a distant past. Research shows that only one-fifth of homes in the United States were completely wireless in 2009. With so many resources available on the internet, however, it’s no longer worth having a landline phone at home.

4. alarm clock

(Source: Pixabay)

There was a time when, in order to wake up at the right time, you would need to buy an alarm clock to put on your nightstand. However, alarms are now a standard feature on most cell phones, whether smartphones or not, or even on gadgets like Alexa.

In the 21st century, having an object that fits in your house just like a clock doesn’t seem necessary at all, does it?

5. Record stores

(Source: Pixabay)

You could even say that he’s quite cool and has a huge vinyl collection at home because he prefers physical sound over digital. However, it must be agreed that record stores simply fell into disuse and gradually disappeared from cities.

The emergence of platforms like Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music democratized the reach of songs, making new releases available just a tap away. Therefore, a vinyl store may bring some nostalgia, but it is undeniably obsolete.