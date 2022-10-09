5G reaches all capitals; see tips to facilitate connection | Technology

O 5G finally arrived in all the capitals of Brazil this Thursday (6). With speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, the technology promises to bring profound changes to the mobile data connection.

However, 5G is still for few. It’s needed have a compatible device and, according to the requirement of each operator, it may still be necessary swap chips and buy new data plans.

The reality of the launch, however, showed that even those who are equipped also had difficulties connecting. Many capitals that received the connection had complaints because of instability and low speed.

Therefore, the g1 heard experts to know what are the main factors for leaving the fastest and most fluid connection possible in that range.

With the right devices and within the coverage area, the main points that help to have a good connection are:

Distance from antennas; External environment.

How far can it get from the antennas?

According to Anatel, the ideal coverage distance between the antennas is 300 meters, so it helps a lot to be positioned in this area.

Anatel has data on all licensed antennas in Brazil — with their address, latitude and longitude — on the page: “http://sistemas.anatel.gov.br/se/public/view/b/licenciamento.php “.

Being in an area with high antenna density is even more important in the case of 5G because of the short length of its waves. On the other hand, it is exactly this characteristic of the network that guarantees speeds much higher than other bands.

The short wavelength also makes the 5G connection more sensitive when facing obstacles such as walls and buildings. So for this range, for now, it will be even more important to make the connection outdoors.

The director general of Instituto IT Midia, Vitor Cavalcanti, analyzes that it will only be possible to overcome this fragility in closed places with a large-scale effort in infrastructure.

“The complementarity will come in, which is taking the 5G, which is outside, and using this 5G inside, bringing the signal to the buildings, as equipment that works like wi-fi”, he says.

“We won’t be able to escape that much. There are studies showing that, in closed places, which have a lot of obstacles, it’s very difficult to break, no matter how powerful the 5G signal is.”

The president of Teleco (a group of telecommunication professionals), Eduardo Tude, explains that many other factors that are difficult to measure impact the connection.

“The design of a cellular network is very complex. It is assimilated in a specific software for this and takes into account the traffic, the relief, the buildings”, he emphasizes.

He adds that the quality of the device can still make a difference, but only in specific situations. “The quality of the device counts a little in the extreme cases [com sinal muito baixo]. Sometimes his receiver is a little more sensitive.”

The main range of 5G was activated in July in Brazil and only in October all the capitals received the banner. It is the operators’ responsibility to guarantee the activation of the antennas, with at least one station per 100 thousand inhabitants.

XP technology analyst Bernardo Guttman remembers this context to emphasize that the easiest connection will always depend on the operators’ work.

“The infrastructure for 5G does not depend only on frequency, but also on an adequate infrastructure, such as the construction of micro data centers close to users and cell towers to reduce latency”, he explains.

“You have to complain to the operator. Because, based on this complaint, the operator can try to better position these antennas. This is the only solution”, completes Marcelo Zuffo, professor at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering at Poli-USP.

The next step for the expansion of 5G is the activation of the network in cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, which should be carried out by January 2023.

