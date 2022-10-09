7 Haunting Movies Only for the Cold-hearted

Challenge yourself with this list and see if you can not be distressed.

Some movies are made to feel every possible emotion. Therefore, I love cinema prepared a list to challenge the bravest cinephiles who feel nothing during the film:

127 Hours (2010)

SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES

Based on the true story of Aron Ralston (James Franco), 127 Hours tells the story of a climber who goes to Canyonlands National Park in Utah, USA. However, while trying to climb Blue John Canyon, a rock from the site ends up falling on Aron, leaving his arm stuck. Even trying to take the stone off his arm, Aron remains trapped and starts recording small videos in order to explain what happened in case no one comes to get him. As time goes on, the climber has to deal with apportioning food and water, as well as trying to stay warm throughout the night. However, he becomes delirious.



The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Haxan Films

A classic of the “found footage” genre, The Blair Witch Project revolutionized the world of horror at the end of the 20th century. It all started when the poster of three missing people (who are actually actors) appeared in town. That’s when a lost camera from the famous forest in Burkittsille, Maryland, USA is found. Three film students go to town to interview residents about the local legend: The Blair Witch Project. They then leave for the supposed forest where a little girl in the 1800s came out and talked about a woman whose feet never touched the ground and then in 1940 there were several murders in 1940 by a hermit. Either way, amateur filmmakers head to the scene for further investigation…



Suspiria (1977 and 2018)

Seda Spettacoli/Fresy Film Company

From Dario Argento, Suspiria will take your breath away. We follow Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper), a dancer who joins the prestigious dance company in Germany. But from the point she joins the company, strange things and rumors catch up with her. The 1977 version (original by Argento) is full of colors and psychedelic references, while the 2018 version, starring Dakota Johnson, pays a beautiful tribute to the Italian director’s feature.

Dancing in the Dark (2000)

Zentropa Entertainments

Starring the Icelandic singer Björk, Dancing in the Dark follows a mother who has a disease that causes her to slowly lose her eyesight. She also has a son, whose time will also come to lose his sight. They move to the United States hoping to find the best treatment for their son, but after working hard, their money is stolen.



Midsommar (2019)

A24

Certainly one of the films that made Florence Pugh famous, we follow her character through five stages of grief as she goes with her boyfriend to Sweden. There, they stay with the family of a friend, who is in a remote community that celebrates their midsummer rites (Midsommar), but strange things happen.



Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Artisan Entertainment

Jared Leto and Jennifer Connelly are a couple in love in Requiem for a Dream. Both are heroin addicts, which causes Harry (Leto) to sell his mother Sara’s television in order to get more drugs. But Sara is also another kind of addict, especially her television. One day, they receive an invitation to participate in a television show, which drives everyone into hysteria for easy money.

