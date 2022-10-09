72-hour sexless ritual may have cooled Gisele and Tom’s relationship

The gossips on duty pointed to another reason for a possible crisis in the marriage of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. According to the newspaper Marca, a ritual of sexual abstinence before the games would have cooled their relationship.

The information is that Tom has a policy of not having sex in the 24 hours before football matches – depending on the importance of the competition, this time could reach 72 hours.

Also according to the Spanish publication, an NFL source said that the marriage “cold as ice”, and that Gisele would have already vented to friends that she needed more from her husband.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have an alleged marriage crisis. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady The two have been married since 2009. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Together, the couple has two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Tom's first child, John, is also part of the family. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Sources say the marriage "froze like ice". Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady According to the Spanish newspaper, Tom had a ritual of up to 72 hours without sex before matches.

Why abstinence?

Although there is no specific rule in the sport regarding the prohibition of sexual practice before tournaments, many athletes resort to sexual abstinence to save energy and stay in the best possible shape during matches.

In an interview before the metropolisesthe athlete from Brasilia triathlon Thiago Canabrava stated that, if done in a responsible context, sex does not cause enough wear and tear to be harmful.

“The day before a competition, we have to prioritize rest. If you rest well, sex will in no way harm you. The problem is if it comes along with drinking alcohol, partying, among other things,” she explained.