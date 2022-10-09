79th Venice Film Festival: ‘The Son’ and the Tumultuous Families

The tumultuous family relationships are also a thematic reference of the competing films of this Venice 79: ‘The Son’, by director and playwright Florian Zeller, ‘Saint Omer’, a first work of fiction by French Alice Diop and in the ‘musical’ ‘ Dreamin ‘Wild’, by American Bill Pohlad, is out of competition.

French playwright and filmmaker, Florian Zeller Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay, for his previous film ‘The father’ returned, now in the competition of Venice 79with ‘The Son’, yet another adaptation of a chapter of his ‘family trilogy’, originally born for the theater stages and which gradually reached the cinema. The trilogy has been performed all over the world, including in Portugal — even by Isabelle Huppert at the Atlantic Theater in New York, where in 2019 it was staged ‘The mother’, the first of three pieces, in chronological order. And once again, at the center of the drama ‘The Son’, is the tension that develops in family relationships or in the attempt to help our loved ones in the best way, although most of the time there is resistance on their part. In this new Zeller film, set in a vibrant, very lively and sunny New York — and visually highlighted with the Empire State Building in the background, as if he were one of the most important characters in the film — we find Hugh Jackman as Peter, a successful jurist and family man; and Vanessa Kirby (Beth), like his beautiful and much younger wife, with whom he has a baby, who begin to fall victim to an increasingly complicated existence. Especially given the tumultuous succession of events triggered by Kate’s appearance (Laura Dern), ex-wife of Pete, and especially Nicholas (Zen McGrath), her troubled teenage son. Aloof, often angry or apparently depressed, often absent from school, the boy begins to become a demanding challenge for Pete, despite his efforts to try to be a better father and help his son in whatever he needs.

WATCH ‘THE SON’ TRAILER

Although, deep down, things start to move towards a somewhat unusual and inevitable outcome. It is a film that is more of a family journey, marked as always by a deeply human story, which in one way or another touches us all, with its warmth, compassion and even vulnerability. And again we have the remarkable and ‘stellar’ cast mentioned above, perhaps even more global than in the recent past, where the presence of Olivia Colman and above all from Sir Anthony Hopkinsawarded the Oscar for Best Actor in ‘The father’ and who is here again under the orders of the French director-playwright in a small but significant role for Pete’s father. Also highlighted for Zen McGrath, the young actor who plays his son Nicholas, who has an absolutely outstanding performance that makes him a candidate for at least a revelation award.

WATCH ‘SAINT OMER’ TRAILER

‘Saint Omer’, in Alice Diop is the only first work in competition at Venice 79. The renowned French filmmaker and documentary filmmaker of Senegalese origin, winner of the 2021 Berlin Film Festival with ‘Nous’ in the Encounters section, he is now making his debut in fiction, as if this were a kind of film-thesis for the future and in a work that has something autobiographical about it. The film presents echoes of Greek tragedy, combined with current themes regarding the condition of women, motherhood and immigration. ‘Saint Omer’ tells the story of Rama (Kayije Kagame), a university professor candidate for writer, also French-African, who decides to attend the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanga) to use her story as a starting point for a modern adaptation of the ancient myth of Medea, the mother who kills her children after being abandoned. Coly is a young woman of Senegalese origin, tried in court, is accused of killing her little daughter of a few months, after abandoning her on the seashore, on a beach in northern France. During the trial, which takes place in the city of Saint Omer, located in the department of Pas de Calais, young Rama, also four months pregnant, is also questioning herself about her own motherhood and her relationship with her father. of child. ‘Saint Omer’ is a courtroom film, on a very delicate and sensitive topic, which can be seen — and judged — from many prisms and points of view, that the world is not just black and white. It is remarkable the final argument of the defense in court, wonderfully interpreted by the French actress Aurelia Petit.

After telling us about the torments of the immortal Brian Wilson and how his illness affected his private life, the course and evolution of beach boysin the remarkable ‘Love & Mercy-The Strength of a Genius’ (2014), with John Cusack and Paul Dano as the unfortunate musician, director and producer (also from ‘the wild side‘, ‘The life tree’ and ‘12 Years a Slave‘), Bill Pohlad, went behind the camera, to tell another true story, from the music world, full of conflicts and disappointments, presented here outside the competition. In 1979, when the real-life duo of young musicians Donnie and Joe Emerson enthusiastically released their first debut album, ‘Dreamin’ Wild’, they did not think at all that this was going to be a failure. This musical gem remained virtually unknown for almost a decade, until it was accidentally rediscovered by the enthusiast — musician, actor, director and record producer. — Jack Fleischer. The album was even reissued in 2012, and ‘Dreamin’ Wild‘ is really a pearl of musical ingenuity — it can be downloaded on platforms like Apple — that mixes rock, soul, R&B, country and funk. This relaunch ended up giving the Emerson brothers a late success, on which — and its consequences — the eponymous film by Bill Pohlad. The real ones are played in the film by Walton Goggins (‘The eight hated’) on Joe and especially Casey Affleck. He is the protagonist Donnie, the true musical genius of the two, now an adult and forced to deal with a past plagued by failure and with a celebrity so suddenly conquered, as well as with a conflict and guilt complexes, with the members of his family. family. Especially with the father (Beau Bridges), which went bankrupt, because it encouraged as much as possible two young people to follow their passion for music, to the point of creating the studio where the famous LP was recorded in the Fruitland region, in the State of Washington, an investment that at the time caused him to some unpleasantness, also of health. A film that easily appeals to all audiences, musically interesting, that highlights dignity as a value to preserve, above any success or failure.

JVM