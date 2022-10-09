A beautiful woman’s story – Female & Male

Isabela Teixeira da Costa

Marie Antoinette Palhano, aka Nieta

As I headed to Nieta Palhano’s house to interview her for the launch of her biography, I wondered what that lady would have that was so special to write a book about her life. I hadn’t read the book yet, but I had received material that piqued my curiosity. As soon as she opened the door, I was drawn to her big, vivid, beautiful blue eyes. In a captivating and very friendly way, he greeted me apologizing for the excess of boxes in the living room – he is moving to another apartment.

Nieta is a born storyteller. When she begins to speak, she involves us in such a way that she holds our attention. Maybe that’s why her nephews kept in their memory all the stories and songs she told and sang to each one, from her earliest childhood.

Book launch: "Um Cho Todo Meu" by Maria Antonieta Palhano, Nieta Com Marta Ges

The idea of ​​making a book came from her nieces Alexia – who lives with her – and Lcia Castro Souza. “Lucinha wrote the stories that I told my nephews, printed them out and gave them to them as a gift, from which the idea for the book was born”, she explains, “but I thought it would be something family-oriented, if I knew it would be published in large numbers and put on sale would have been more discreet in my reports. I put people’s first and last names and spoke certain intimacies”, says Nieta, a little embarrassed, already thinking about the problems that the book can bring with some friends.

Another surprise I had was to discover that she was the sister of dear Jos Palhano Jnior, well known in Belo Horizonte, after all, he worked for decades in the cultural and social area of ​​Minas Tnis Clube.

The launch of the book Nieta: Um cho todo minha” (Livros de Famlia publishing house) was very prestigious at unit 1 of Minas Tnis. 70 years old, whom she met when he was a child, and had a lot of desire to raise him. But Miguel couldn’t stay away from his mother. Even so, Nieta followed his life, was godmother at his wedding and had his son baptized.

The family attended in droves, including the eldest niece, actress Regina Braga, with her husband Drusio Varela and their son, also an actor, Gabriel Braga Nunes. Regina surprised the guests by reading excerpts from the work, and recalled, alongside her cousins, several songs that her aunt used to sing to them when they were little. “I sang a lot of songs, almost all of them were sad, and I put intonation. One of them was a fado that said ‘nobody knows the pain I feel inside me’. One day Regina arrived very worried, and asked what pain I was feeling. I never thought that a child, young like that, would pay attention to the lyrics”, recalls Maria Antonieta, surprised.

The work had the collaboration of the well-known journalist Marta Ges who helped in the writing of the book, and made a point of coming to the launch. “I am part of the team of writers at Livros de Famlia, and I was contacted by Lcia Castro, Nieta’s niece, to write her autobiographical account. It was a gift from her niece for her 90th birthday. I already knew Nieta, as I have been a lifelong friend of her other nieces, Bia and Regina Braga. Regina staged my play “A Port for Elizabeth Bishop”. When she learned that I was signing, with Fernanda Montenegro, her autobiography Prlogo, ato, eplogo (Companhia das Letras, 2018), Lcia had the idea of ​​inviting me into this partnership with Nieta,” says the journalist. “Nieta is an incredible woman, unlike most of her contemporaries. She made her singleness an act of freedom, not a failure—women who didn’t marry were seen as failures. Her beauty, her joy and her love for life were visible on the night of the book’s launch”, she adds.

Silvia, Maria Antonieta’s mother, was from the Amazon and her father, Jos Martins Palhano, was from Maranho. They met when Mr. Jos went to study in Manaus, and they got married. He was a lawyer, and he came to work in Minas as a delegate. Then he was a teacher. They had ten children and spent most of their lives in Lavras, before settling down in Belo Horizonte. In Lavras there was the Agrcola school, and two daughters married students. One moved to Paraba and the other to So Paulo.

Social standards As a child, Marie Antoinette liked to stick chopsticks in the ground, playing with her to build a farm. Contrary to social norms, she said that when she grew up she would get married and what she really wanted was to be a farmer: “I get a hen, she lays an egg, I sell it; more chickens are born, they lay more eggs and I sell them”, she once explained to her mother. She didn’t become a farmer. She dated, was engaged, but the wedding did not take place, and she assures that it was not because of trauma or because of her childish opinion. It was just by chance. Even so, Nieta enjoyed life and helped her sisters to raise their 22 nephews, and 52 great-nephews, and for that reason I am loved and loved by all of them.

He studied until the end of elementary school. Alice, her youngest sister, was engaged and discovered a home economics course, which existed at Gameleira. She called Nieta to take the course with her, but they needed to stay interns. The idea did not please Alice, who jumped off, but determined, Marie Antoinette continued, on the condition that she could go home on weekends. After graduating, she went to work at the company, which later became Saps and later became part of the MEC. After 18 years of graduation, Nieta studied History at PUC.

Asked if she was able to tell everything she wanted in the book, she says no, and starts telling stories. The first was from a family friend, who lived in the countryside and whenever he went to visit his parents, he stayed at the house and forgot to leave. “My mother was pregnant with my sister who was a year older than me. My mother had the baby, made the ward and he wouldn’t go away at all. My father invented that they would have to travel to Rio de Janeiro, and nothing. They had to travel for real, so that lord Zoroaster could return to his home.” And it ends with cases of the maid who took everything to the letter: “My mother asked her to move the table and she wanted to push the furniture to move it. Once we asked her to take some buttons to cover and we wrapped the buttons in the scrap of fabric that was supposed to be used. She came back without doing the service and said that it was not possible because the boy did not have the fabric. We asked about the retail, she replied in the greatest tranquility that she had thrown it away, because she was ashamed to arrive with that rag, in the haberdashery.”

Regina Braga recorded in the book: “Nieta is the aunt who never lacked for any of us, always attentive, cheerful, loving, beautiful, well-dressed and willing to take care of anyone who needed it. No economy of emotions, festive woman she always liked to toast. I’m the oldest niece. I remember her as a teenager, teaching in rural schools in the interior of So Paulo, where I lived, engaged in teaching students how to sew burlap bags to make coats that would protect them on cold days.

In the family, Nieta took care of three generations of nephews. Noah, great-grandnephew, is months old.

We all have Nieta in common, her smile and her complicity gave us all the feeling of being loved and understood. We nephews have in common her repertoire of stories for children, sung by her. How she managed to enchant us, make us cry with sadness and sleep with the music of the poor pilgrim “who goes from door to door with his crooked leg begging for alms”. Or with the joy of the story of the painter who sang: “in the kitchen I want banana color to brighten the cook’s heart”? And still being able to take us to “the top of the water tank where a dark-haired young man lived, Iracema’s fiancé who died of poison after working so hard. Your fiancé you poisoned.”