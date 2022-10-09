After hacker attack, Record stops programming

Record TV suffered an attack hacker this Saturday, the 8th, and had to interrupt the program Speak Brazil, live at 9 am. The information was published by the websites metropolises and UOL. West confirmed that the station is unstable and should issue an official statement about what happened in the next few hours.

At Record, there is concern about the security of data and the collection, one of the oldest on Brazilian TV. Due to the difficulty in accessing the information, the broadcaster hastily changed the schedule and aired the series Everybody hates Chris, originally aired on Sunday mornings.

In June of last year, JBS also had its system invaded and had to pay almost R$ 60 million reais to recover it.

In São Paulo, the Record newsroom’s internet was taken down, causing journalists and other professionals, when possible, to be sent home, home office. In television, the race is to get local newspapers on the air on time, with a minimum of structure.

So far, the network has not commented on the case.

Also read: “The disaster of mega data leaks”, report published in Issue 48 of Revista Oeste