Alexandra Daddario in the trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Alexandra Daddario can once again be seen in the trailer for “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” and the premiere date has also finally been revealed.

The series will be the second project set in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, which already gave us the thrilling “Interview with the Vampire”.

In “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” Alexandra Daddario will play Rowan, a brilliant doctor who struggles with her destiny as heir to a family of powerful witches. As she struggles with the obligation to assume her inheritance and tries to understand her powers, she must also deal with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

In addition to Alexandra Daddario, the series’ cast also includes Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Jan Richards, Hannah Alline, and Harry Hamlin.

As far as Daddario is concerned, apart from this project, the actress does not have any other projects confirmed for the near future. In the past, the sister of Matthew Daddario (who played Alec Lightwood on “Shadowhunters”), worked alongside Tyler Hoechlin on “Can You Keep Secret?” and on “When We First Met”, a project on which she worked together with Adam Devine and Robbie Amell. These two projects brought the actress a lot of success. “When We First Met” is a 2018 Netflix original project.

As for the series, it is not yet known when it will premiere in Portugal, nor what channel or platform it will be on. In the US, the first two episodes will premiere on January 5th.

TRAILER | ALEXANDRA DADDARIO IN ANNE RICE’S MAYFAIR WITCHES

So, what’s your favorite actress project?