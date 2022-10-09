All clues that Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2 » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

game author Hideo Kojima is currently teasing a new game, and the evidence points to Death Stranding 2 as the project identity. The 2019 post-apocalyptic delivery sim, starring Norman Reedus as protagonist Sam Bridges, marked Kojima’s first release since the release of Metal Gear Solid 5 and his departure from Konami. Kojima has recently started teasing his next project, though the exact nature of this upcoming game remains a mystery. In May, Norman Reedus apparently confirmed Death Stranding 2 is in development, and there are clues suggesting that this leaked sequel is the game being teased.

Kojima Productions is known for its close collaboration with PlayStation, with Stranding of Death released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive before coming to PC. Despite that relationship, in June it was revealed that Kojima is currently collaborating with Microsoft on a project that will make use of Xbox Game Studios’ cloud gaming technology. This cutting-edge technology will apparently allow Kojima to finally realize the unique and original gaming experience he’s always wanted to do. Some rumors suggest that the Xbox Cloud project is a horror game titled overdose starring Stranding of Deathby Margaret Qualley. However, the legendary developer also confirmed that Kojima Productions’ Xbox Cloud game will not end collaborations with PlayStation.

Hideo Kojima recently began teasing a new game at September’s Tokyo Game Show 2022 trade event. The teasers follow Kojima’s infamous cryptic style, with the first coming in the form of a poster featuring a silhouetted woman and the words: “Who am I?“While the identity of the woman in the poster was impossible to confirm, many fans pointed out her resemblance to Hollywood actress Elle Fanning. Kojima then took to Twitter to fan the flames of curiosity even further, revealing that, “The answer to the TGS “WHO” will be in the next “WHERE”.” Now revealed at PAX Australia event and shared by Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley told Twitter that a new Hideo Kojima game involving Elle Fanning is officially in the works.

Elle Fanning may be starring in Death Stranding 2

While details about Kojima’s upcoming game are predictably mysterious, there are several clues suggesting the game is Death Stranding 2 instead of the rumors overdose horror game. The logo featured at the bottom of the poster appears to represent a drawbridge rising or closing, and bridges are a recurring motif across the world of Stranding of Death. This logo also resembles an umbrella, possibly in reference to Léa Seydoux’s character Fragile and her futuristic umbrella from the first game. The logo is also similar to the Knot City logos from Stranding of Death, further cementing the connection. White wires running vertically across the Elle Fanning poster serve as a final connection, with wires being another motif present throughout. Stranding of Death and your initial promotion.

Recent reports suggest that Google Stadia has rejected a Stranding of Death sequel, lending even more credence to the idea that it will be Kojima’s next project. The first game was full of Hollywood icons like Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen and Margaret Qualley, so Elle Fanning seems like a natural choice for the sequel. Based on the distinctive logo and poster design motifs, it seems very likely that Kojima is teasing Death Stranding 2 instead of another unrelated project.

Source: Hideo Kojima/Twitter, Geoff Keighley/Twitter