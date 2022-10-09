Amanda Bynes switches from acting to manicurist

Amanda Bynes at the MTV Movie Awards in 2011 after announcing her retirement from acting; the former teen star announced she was studying to become a manicurist (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

More than ten years after abandoning her acting career and going through a turbulent period involved with drugs, the former teen star Amanda Bynes revealed that she is exchanging her old profession for that of a manicurist.

In her social networks, the former actress said that she is attending classes at a cosmetology school to be able to work in the sector. The news comes months after Amanda pursued a career – apparently discontinued – as a rapper. She released two singles in April this year, “Diamonds” and “Fairfax”, in partnership with her ex-fiancé. Paul Michaelbut no other news since then.

Amanda rose to fame at the age of ten in 1996 when she joined the main cast of the comedy show “All That”, described as “a quirky comedy with many quirky characters presented to children by children” on the IMDb database.

Later, in 1999, she won her own show, “The Amanda Show”, and starred in several successful films, such as “Everything A Girl Wants” (2003), “SOS of Love” (2005), “She’s o Cara” (2006), “Hairspray: In Search of Fame” (2007) and “She and the Guys”, also from 2007. His last film work was in 2010, in “A Mentira”, a feature film starring Emma Stone (“La La Land: Singing Seasons”).

At the time she decided to abandon her career as an actress, she vented on her social media, saying that the work “is not as fun as it may seem”. In the following years, she went through several problems due to her involvement with drugs, being arrested and admitted to clinics for addiction treatment and mental health care.