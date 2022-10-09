América-MG runs over at the beginning, beats Fluminense and causes boos at Maracanã – 10/09/2022

With an overwhelming performance in the first half, América-MG scored both goals in 34 minutes to build a 2-0 victory over Fluminense today (9). The score at Maracanã provoked boos from the crowd at Tricolor in the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Betting on speed on the sides, Coelho needed just 20 seconds to have a great chance to open the scoring and 4 minutes to swing the net, with Juninho. In the 34th minute, Matheusinho scored the second goal, which started the fan’s criticism. Flu returned with more initiative after the break, but it wasn’t enough to change the history of the match.

With the setback, the team from Rio de Janeiro fell to fifth place in the table, with 51 points. The American team reaches 45 points and remains in eighth place.

Who did well: Everaldo and Felipe Azevedo

América’s wingers didn’t swing the net, but they made Fluminense’s sides hell and were the main responsible for the athletic dominance in the opening minutes.

Who was bad: Manoel, the inattentive

The defender had a very bad performance. Without paying much attention, he was easy prey for America’s attackers. Much booed from the second goal, he left the field at halftime.

Fluminense’s performance: No strength to react

After a very bad initial stage, Diniz came back from the break with three changes (Calegari, Nathan and Williams in the vacancies of Manoel, Caio Paulista and Matheus Martins), moving André to the defense and leaving the midfield with two guards. Even due to the need to seek the result, Tricolor launched the attack, but did not have enough strength to seek the turn or, at least, equality.

América-MG performance: Team teaches in the first half

The changes made by Mancini took effect and the Rabbit completely dominated the first stage. Betting on speed and exploring the sides, the team quickly opened the scoring and, without being threatened, even extended the marker. After the break, Alviverde closed and began to explore counterattacks.

game chronology

With 20 seconds into the game, the Minas Gerais team showed that the clash would not be easy for Fluminense. Manoel was disarmed at the entrance of the area, Everaldo stole, and kicked cross to Fábio’s defense. On the rebound, Matheusinho had one more opportunity, but the ball was deflected for a corner.

The initial pressure didn’t take long to give results and the goal came in the 4th minute. Marlon won on the left, it rolled for Felipe Azevedo to go to the bottom and cross to Juninho. The midfielder had room to spin and command in the corner, with no chance for Fábio.

At 20′, Cano advanced alone and scored, but he was offside and the bid was invalidated. The superiority of the visitors continued and the score was extended in the 34′. Everaldo kicks, Matheusinho takes advantage of the remainder outside the area to hit a beautiful finish with his left leg and score the second.

The home team came back with three changes and another locker room posture. More aggressive, the Tricolor arrived with danger three times in 11 minutes with Cano and Nathan’s kicks and Martinelli’s header. At 21′, Cano had another opportunity, when he turned in the area and hit the corner for Cavichioli’s defense.

With pain in his left calf, Nino was easy prey for Everaldo, who won the race, but crashed badly for Fabio’s luck. Following, the defender left the field for the entry of David Braz. In stoppage time, Samuel Xavier also felt an injury, but had to wait until the final whistle, as there was no more substitution available.

The match remained lukewarm until the 42′, when Vuaden went to the monitor to analyze a possible foul for sending off Ricardo Silva, but he chose to keep the field marking and took nothing.

Fans lose patience: ‘shameless team’

América’s ball in the first half irritated fans at Maracanã. After Coelho’s second goal, the shouts of ‘team without shame’ began to echo in the stands. Manoel, when he touched the ball, was booed a lot. Caio Paulista and Nino also heard criticism with each pass. At the end of the second half, the ironic cries of ‘olé’ also echoed.

“America is winning, the crowd has to boo. We’re not going to ask to applaud. We’re going to do our part to turn this game around”, commented Ganso, to SporTV, on leaving the field.

next games

The two teams return to the field for the 32nd round of Serie A. On Saturday (15), at 8:30 pm, América-MG receives Fortaleza at Independência. A day later, on Sunday (16), at 7 pm, Fluminense visits Avaí na Ressacada.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE 0 x 2 AMERICA-MG

Competition: Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – 31st round

Date: October 9, 2022, Sunday

Time: 18:00 (from Brasilia)

Place: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Auxiliaries: Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (VAR-FIFA/RN)

Yellow cards: Nathan (FLU); Henrique Almeida, Everaldo, Juninho (AME)

goals: Juninho, at 4’/1st (AME); Matheusinho, at 34’/1st (AME)

Public: 21,623 paying (23,324 gifts)

Income: BRL 630,095.00

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino (David Braz), Manoel (Calegari) and Caio Paulista (Nathan); André, Martinelli and Ganso (Marrony); Matheus Martins (Willian), Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Zé Ricardo), Ricardo Silva, Éder, Marlon; Alê, Juninho and Matheusinho (Patric); Everaldo (Gustavo), Felipe Azevedo (Benítez) and Henrique Almeida (Mastriani). Technician: Vagner Mancini.