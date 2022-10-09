‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Lilo, Lilo Crocodile’ flop, while ‘Sorria’ remains at the top

On 10/09/2022 15:21

David O. Russell’s star-studded period drama, “Amsterdam”flopped on its box office debut, grossing anemic US$ 6.5 million in 3,005 North American theaters. The movie, which cost $80 million to produce, couldn’t get over poor reviews and little buzz and is becoming one of the biggest flops of the year.

This weekend’s other newcomer, “Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile”also fell short of expectations, albeit to a lesser extent, with only US$ 11.5 million than 4,350 theaters in its opening weekend. However, Sony’s animated family film, an adaptation of the popular children’s book about an anthropomorphic (singing!) reptile voiced by Shawn Mendes, won’t be all that painful for the studio given its $50 million price tag.

There’s one undeniable bright spot in the lackluster weekend at the box office: Paramount’s spooky thriller, “Smile”. The film, starring Sosie Bacon, managed to keep his crown with more US$ 17.6 million in its second weekend in theaters. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth, ticket sales for the $17 million movie were down just 22% from its debut, a stellar wait for a horror movie. So far, the film has grossed $49.8 million in North America and $40 million overseas, marking another Paramount win in 2022. The studio also scored this year with “Top Gun: Maverick”, “The Lost City”, “Scream” and “Sonic 2”.

“Amsterdam”, which ranked third at the box office behind “Smile” and “Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile,” also failed overseas with $3.5 million from 30 international territories. A $10 million global start is painful for the five-time Oscar nominee Russell, as well as Disney and 20th CenturyStudios.

“The King Woman” and “Do not worry, dear” ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, at the domestic box office. “The King Woman”starring Viola Davis, raised more US$ 5.3 million of 3,342 locations in its fourth weekend of release, down just 24% and bringing its count to US$ 54.1 million.

“Do not worry, dear”by director Olivia Wilde, added $3.4 million in its third weekend, a 50% drop from the previous release. The film, which polarized critics and audiences, amassed $38 million until the moment.

Elsewhere, Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy, “More than friends”, failed to recover in its second weekend despite positive reviews. The film dropped to seventh place with the most $2.1 million out of 3,356 locations, a 56% decline from its debut. So far, the film has grossed only $8.8 million.

There is hope for romantic comedies, however. At the international box office, “Box Office To Paradise”, by Julia Roberts and George Clooney, has generated $60 million to date. The film, also from Universal, opens in North America on October 21.

Sixth, the relaunch of “Avatar” Disney and 20th Century continues to impress with US$ 2.6 million than 2,040 cinemas. After three weeks back on the big screen, James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster spawned US$ 23.3 million in North America and US$ 71.9 million globally. It’s a stunning result for a film from 13 years ago, and one that certainly leaves box office viewers optimistic for “Avatar: The Way of Water”, which debuts in December.