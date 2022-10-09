Ana de Armas says she was ‘haunted’ by Marilyn Monroe during the filming of ‘Blonde’: ‘She pulled things out of the wall’ – Monet

+



Ana de Armas in a scene from the movie Blonde (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

Ana de Armas is sure that she received a visit from Marilyn Monroe when she played the star of ‘The Sin Next Door’ in the drama ‘Blonde’, one of the highlights of this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The 34-year-old Cuban actress shared this story while promoting her new film at the cinema event in Italy, the agency reports. Reuters. “I really believe she was very close to us. She was with us,” said the artist. “She was everything I thought about, she was everything I dreamed of, she was everything I could talk about – she was with me and it was beautiful.”

Ana also pointed out that the supposed ghost of Marilyn gave signals to the ‘Blonde’ team when she didn’t approve a scene. “I think she was happy. She would also pull things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something. Maybe that sounds very mystical, but it’s true. We all feel it,” assured the Latin star.

Ana de Armas in a scene from the movie Blonde (2022) and actress Marilyn Monroe (Photo: reproduction; Getty Images)

The director and screenwriter of the feature, Andrew Dominik, not only confirmed the story of his colleague but also shared some details of the filming that would have “favored” the appearance of the “haunt”: in addition to the recordings having started on August 4th, the same date as Marilyn’s death, some sequences were shot in the same apartment where the American star lived with her mother. Also, they did the actress’s death scene in the same room where she was found dead.

“It definitely took on elements of a séance type,” Andrew stated.

Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe for Blonde (2022) (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

Actress Ana de Armas at the launch event for Blonde (2022) at the Venice Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Marilyn Monroe died on August 4, 1962, aged 36. The cause of death was classified by the Los Angeles coroner as a barbiturate overdose.

Based on the novel of the same name by writer Joyce Carol Oates, ‘Blonde’ is a fictionalized version of Marilyn’s private life. In addition to bringing Ana de Armas in the lead role, the cast of the film includes names such as Lucy DeVito, Garret Dillahunt and Adrien Brody.

Marilyn Monroe (Photo: Getty Images)

