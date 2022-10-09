Angelina Jolie’s Father Reveals Donald Trump’s Generous Side

the father of Angelina Jolie, Jon Voighthas always been very transparent about his support for former President Donald Trump, and now he has revealed one of the reasons that convinced him that the businessman is an amazing person, in a new documentary on “Newsmax TV”, where he interviewed him.

The 83-year-old actor burst into tears in front of the former president as he remembered him offering to pay for cancer treatment for a worker at one of his golf courses, named Sally, when she fell ill.

At the time, Trump learned that one of the employees was sick and so called her to talk. Jon remembered this and said to Donald:

“You walked in and said yes, ‘She came to see me,’ and you went to one of the offices, and she walked in, and you said, ‘I hear you’re having a little trouble.’ And she said, ‘Well, I have.’ See… I’m getting emotional… I can’t go through this story without crying. And you said, ‘Let me take care of it, whatever the cost.’” Voight said, fighting back tears.

He added: “Anyway, I’m very grateful for your presence in so many areas.”

In response, Donald Trump commented: “Well, first of all, I think the way you expressed that is really cool. And even the little tears that come… you are a fantastic person.”

In the same interview with Jolie’s father, he stated that he believes Trump will run again for the presidency of the United States, and although the businessman did not respond to this, he stated that if some “very big things” don’t happen in the country soon, there will be no “reversal”.

POLITICAL AMBITIONS

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, has never hidden her own political ambitions after serving as her father’s senior adviser during her time in the White House, along with her husband Jared Kushner.

According to The Independent newspaper, the businesswoman wants to build her political career from the Florida Senate.

A source pointed out that his move to Miami, where he bought a luxurious $30 million mansion, is due to the intention of taking up residence there, and running for Senate soon.

At the moment, Ivanka and her family, including her father, are taking a break from their public engagements, but she hasn’t stopped working with her team on her political interests.

“First the senate, and then, of course, the presidency”, believes the publication.

