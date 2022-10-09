Anna Delvey, from ‘Inventing Anna’, is released from prison in the US – 10/08/2022 – Illustrated

This Friday, the 7th, an immigration judge released on bail Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey – the name she used to pose as the heiress of a wealthy German family and thus enter the most select circles of New York –, according to immigration sources. The story inspired the Netflix miniseries “Inventing Anna”.

“Anna Sorokin was released from the custody of the US Immigration Agency (ICE) this evening,” a source at the institution told AFP on Friday.

An immigration judge ordered Anna Sorokin’s parole on Tuesday after posting bail, which local media said was $10,000, as was the use of an electronic device. She must also stay away from social media, her defense told The Guardian.

Sorokin, 31, is a young Russian woman with German nationality who was sentenced in New York to up to 12 years in prison for fraud in 2019. She tricked Manhattan’s elite by posing as a wealthy European heiress and lost $100. 275 thousand (about R$ 1.4 million) to hotels, banks and friends.

In February 2021, she was released for good behavior, but the joy was short-lived. The following month, Sorokin was nearly kicked out of the United States, where she had been illegally staying since her visa had expired. While the resources for staying in the country were resolved, the young woman was detained by immigration.

In November, the Board of Immigration Appeal (BIA) granted Sorokin an emergency request to stay in the country while her removal is processed — which she can now do on parole.

The daughter of a Russian truck driver and a shopkeeper who emigrated to Germany in 2007, Sorokin arrived in New York in 2013. With an unrivaled talent for inventing the wildest lies, she made tens of thousands of dollars in bank loans, traveled for free. on private planes and splurged on Manhattan’s most select salons.

All this, without paying a cent, according to the American Justice. In the latest scam before having his scheme exposed, Sorokin was about to get a $22m loan to open an exclusive club in Manhattan.

Television producer Shonda Rhimes, from productions such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Bridgerton, turned her story into a Netflix miniseries. According to the specialized press, Anna Sorokin received US$ 320 thousand (about R$ 1.6 million) from company.