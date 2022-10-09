Apple copies Androids feature and does not offer credits

When exchanging messages between an iPhone and an Android phone, the reactions made by iOS users to iMessage were not displayed correctly. Apple has taken credit for solving the problem, but Google created the feature. Did the company really make a shameless copy and still want to get the fame?

Read more: Digital documents: do this and have RG, CPF and CNH on your cell phone

Until then, Apple has been reputed to have deployed a resource in iOS 16 that allows Android users to view reactions on text messages that are sent by the apple company’s system.

Do you want to be famous?

The situation was as follows: in a conversation between the owner of an iPhone and one with Android, a “thumbs up” emoji was replaced by the indication that the contact “liked your message”. Therefore, the figure did not appear.

The improvement was possible with the update of Messages on Android. Now the application can understand the reactions that come through iMessage and display it correctly to the user. Despite this, Google still wants Apple to adopt the RCS standard.

By releasing the new updates, the company made it clear that the news helps to a certain extent.

Google continues to encourage Apple to join the rest of the mobile industry and adopt RCS to make messaging better and safer, that is, without impacting quality due to the device used by each person. Among the new features of iOS 16, Apple cites a feature called SMS Tapbacks on Android.

It is the possibility of reacting to messages so that the chosen emoji appears on mobile phones with the Android system. Despite taking “credit” for the feature, Google had announced support for reactions earlier this year. That is, long before iOS 16 was announced. technologyApple made a shameless copy of Google and, on top of that, wants to take the credits for the production.