Apple TV+ reveals trailer for new Jennifer Lawrence movie

After “Don’t Look Up”, Jennifer Lawrence returns to the movies with “Causeway.” Apple TV+’s new psychological drama premieres November 4th.

Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, an American soldier who suffers a brain injury during a mission in Afghanistan, forcing her to return home. Her recovery is affected by her tempestuous relationship with her mother, as she forms a bond with a local acquaintance named James. The friendship between James and Lynsey becomes the film’s emotional core, as is evident in this first trailer.

Lila Neugebauer makes her directorial debut with a script by fellow newcomers Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Linda Emond (“Succession”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”), Jayne Houdyshell (“Homicide”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences”) and Frederik Weller (“BlacKkKlansman: The Departed”) round out the cast, alongside Lawrence who also serves as producer of the feature film.

One of Hollywood’s biggest promises, Lawrence intends to shake up this year’s Best Actress Oscar race with this production. A true return to her roots, after 2010’s Spoils of Winter, which earned her her first Academy Award nomination, this is the second independent film in which she has participated. Throughout her career, the actress won three Golden Globes and four Oscar nominations, winning for “A Guide to a Happy Ending”.

“Causeway” already had its warm initial reception at the Toronto Film Festival, with particular praise for the performances of the protagonist and Tyree Henry. Those who didn’t have the opportunity to watch it in the Canadian city will be surrendered to the American star from November 4th on Apple TV+.

TRAILER | JENNIFER LAWRENCE IN THE NEW APPLE TV+ DRAMA

Do you think Lawrence will be an awards magnet again?