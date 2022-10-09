Arsenal take down Liverpool in game with Gabriel Jesus scare, frustrate City and regain Premier League lead

Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in the 10th round of the Premier League

He was very hard and with a lot of fightbut the Arsenal dropped the Liverpool maintained the leadership of Premier League. Playing in front of the fans at Emirates Stadium, the gunners won the reds per 3 to 2 in a duel for the 10th round of the English Championship, reassuming the isolated winger for Mikel Arteta’s team in England. The match was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The goals of the London team were scored by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (twice), while Darwin Núñez and Roberto Firmino cashed out for Jürgen Klopp’s team.

But beating one of the most solid teams of recent years in the Premier League was a complicated mission for the Gunners.

Needing the win to maintain their lead in England, Arsenal started the match at a breakneck pace, and went to the net in less than a minute. overwhelming attack and the pass of Odegaard in the back of the defense to Gabriel Martinelli hit hard and take from Alisson.

O lightning goal woke Liverpool up, but not to the point of endangering Ramsdale.

Jürgen Klopp’s team only became a nuisance when found an avenue opened by the uphills of Tomiyasu to attack. And it was precisely in one of these moves that the tie was born.

Speed ​​play from the right of the attack to the feet of Luis Díaz, who crossed in measure and took advantage of Gabriel Magalhaes’ ‘mistake’ to find Darwin Núñez free in the area. The Uruguayan only deviated to leave everything the same on the Emirates.

But just as it was lethal in the first minute, the Gunners were also too effective in the final moments of the first half.

In another move worked from foot to foot, Martinelli received at the end, raised his head and found Saka free at the second post to put the hosts back at the top of the scoreboard.

More intense in the marking in the second half, Liverpool managed to reduce the rival’s dominance and balanced the actions on the field.

And it didn’t take long to even the score again… again with Darwin Núñez.

Offensive play worked until Diogo Jota found Firmino coming in behind the defense. The Brazilian dominated, advanced and hit cross, with no chance for Ramsdale.

The match was still stalled after a scare with Gabriel Jesusthat stayed unconscious after one clash with Tsimikas.

Without letting the pace drop after the Reds’ second goal, Arsenal kept up the offensive blitz to force Liverpool’s defense to err. The result? Thiago’s penalty on Gabriel Jesus, which generated revolt in the Spanish midfielder.

Young Saka took the ball and showed personality to beat Alisson and score again in the match, putting the Gunners back in the lead.

Best moments

With the score in the lead again, Arsenal showed maturity to hold Liverpool and remain in the isolated leadership in England.

Championship status

Arsenal keep the isolated leadership in the Premier League, now with 24 points.

Liverpool are stationed at 10 pointsand closes the classic at 10th place.

The guy: Saka

He scored twice in the derby and showed that he lives his days of protagonism in Arsenal’s attack. He ignored his young age and was cold to face Alisson in the penalty and not give the Brazilian goalkeeper a chance to defend, even with only 21 years old.

Sorry: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu was a free and paved avenue for Liverpool’s attack in the first half of the derby. It was behind the Japanese side’s back that the Reds attacked and created offensively… resulting in the goal scored by Darwin Núñez.

next games

Arsenal return to the field on Thursday (13), when they will visit Bodo/Glimt for the Uefa Europa League.

Liverpool play on Wednesday (12), away from home, against rangersfor the Champions League.

Datasheet

ARSENAL 3 X 2 LIVERPOOL

GOALS: Gabriel Martinelli (1′) and Bukayo Saka (45’+5′ and 76′), for Arsenal; Darwin Núñez (34′) and Roberto Firmino (53′), for Liverpool

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard (Tierney), Martinelli and Saka (Fábio Vieira); Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah). Technician: Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Joe Gomez), Matip (Konaté), Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago and Diogo Jota (Elliott); Salah (Fabinho), Luis Díaz (Firmino) and Darwin Núñez. Technician: Jürgen Klopp.