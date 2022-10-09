As an airline he made one of his biggest mistakes

In the 1980s, American Airlines innovated with a program that offered unlimited lifetime airfare.

Called AAirpass, the program aimed to offer first-class travel to anyone paying considerable sums at the time. Few people managed this feat of buying the so-called golden ticket, in allusion to the 1971 film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

In 1987, banker Steven Rothstein, from Chicago (USA) was one of the people who managed to fulfill his dream of flying freely after paying US$ 250,000 for the benefit. Corrected, this value reaches US$ 651.8 thousand today, something around R$ 3.4 million.

Everything was going well for him until, in 2008, the company cut his benefit alleging fraud. It was the end of an era, and the recognition of one of the most misguided strategies in the company’s history.

Expensive mistake: Offering this kind of benefit to passengers seemed like an excellent initiative in that decade. It was a way of pumping money into the company, as well as being excellent advertising.

With the heavy use of the tickets issued, the airline changed the AAirpass lifetime ticket program. Today it is no longer possible to buy new tickets for a lifetime, but the company offers a perks program for frequent travelers with discounted tickets.

According to Forbes magazine, American Airlines noted that the program was loss-making, and had not been profitable for years. As a result, in 2008, he ended up cutting the benefit of Rothstein and other lifetime ticket buyers.

Thousands of trips: The company would have found that each passenger cost more than US$ 1 million (R$ 5.2 million) a year in travel at the time.

The banker alone made more than 10,000 trips in the 20 years he remained in the program, most of them in first class. Between them:

1,000 flights to New York (USA)

500 flights to London (United Kingdom)

120 flights to Tokyo (Japan)

80 flights to Paris (France)

50 flights to Hong Kong

He used to to offer the miles he accumulated to passengers who were unable to visit their families, or even to charities and patients who needed medical treatment in other regions of the country.

Tragedy midway: Rothstein, in addition to the main ticket, bought another one for companions in the amount of US$ 150 thousand at the time (US$ 391 thousand in corrected values ​​- R$ 2 million). He was 37 years old in 1987.

Caroline Rothstein, daughter of Steven Rothstein, recounts in an article written in 2019 this part of her family history and that her father always loved to travel. And so as not to travel alone, he had bought that second ticket.

Caroline Rothstein alongside father Steven: His passion for flying led him to buy the ticket Image: Instagram/carolinerothstein

She says that her father and mother were allowed to fly on separate flights so that, in the event of an accident, none of the couple’s three children would be left without both.

However, in 2002, an accident would tear the family apart and change Rothstein’s fate and the way the family traveled. His son Josh was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk, and died.

Since then, the banker’s life has changed dramatically. His daughter says that when her father felt lonely in the middle of the night and had no one to talk to, he would call the airline’s reservation service to talk to the staff.

They did this for a long time, until he was asked which flight he would like to book. He would speak somewhere, like San Francisco for example, as he was confused and just wanted to have someone to talk to, and it was the airline staff that he had a deep contact with, as he traveled frequently.

The end of travel: Since 1994, American Airlines no longer sells lifetime tickets.

It is estimated that 28 passengers had tickets of this type in the program. At least three had their benefit ended: Steven Rothstein, Jacques Vroom and Mike Joyce.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Joyce traveled 16 times from the United States to London in a period of 25 days, at a cost of US$ 125,000 (R$ 650,000).

Vroom sued the company for breach of contract and for alleging that he was defrauding the use of the ticket. He had disbursed US$ 356 thousand in 1989 for the benefit, something around US$ 850 thousand (R$ 4.4 million) in corrected values.

In 2008, when he was preparing to travel with another person to whom he had awarded some of the miles he had accumulated over more than 20 years, Rothstein was barred from boarding. The claim was the same as Vroom’s, that he had misused the program.

In the process, the banker assumed that he had booked seats next to him as if he were an escort but would only be carrying luggage there. These reservations were made in the name of “Steven Rothstein Jr.”, a non-existent person, and “Bag Rothstein”, referring to his luggage.

The executive’s daughter says that her father used to offer miles to those who needed it. From a friend of his son Josh, who traveled by plane for the first time to see a football game, to people who needed to get to their destination on time so they wouldn’t lose their jobs or say goodbye to someone who died.

This practice, however, would be done with the miles accrued by the banker, and not with the lifetime ticket.

He sued the company for $7 million in damages for the breach of contract. In 2011, a court denied the executive’s right, and in 2014, his appeal was denied, upholding his exclusion from the program.

Vroom also sued the company.

wanted by UOL, Vroom’s lawyers and Rothstein’s family did not respond to contacts made. American Airlines, on the other hand, only sent the two decisions in its favor in the lawsuit filed by Steven Rothstein.