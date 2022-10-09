Atlético-MG: director talks about sales, planning, and sees Cuca as the “best name” for 2023 | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG needs to secure a spot in the Copa Libertadores with eight games remaining in the Brazilian. In parallel with this, it already outlines the first points of planning for 2023, and also prepares the ground for the arrival of the SAF as early as next year. These are subjects that talk to each other, and that have the director of football Rodrigo Caetano at the center of the discussions.

The executive emphasizes the focus on the final rounds of Serie A. Galo is in seventh place, and can enter the G-6 if they beat Ceará and Athletico-PR don’t beat Corinthians. For Rodrigo Caetano, Cuca’s permanence in charge of the team would be the best scenario for 2023.

– And, I think, there is no better name to lead the Galo team than Cuca. And I don’t speak because of the recent positive results-he said, in an interview with Rádio Super.

Rodrigo Caetano said in the same interview that he doesn’t like the word “reformulation”. But the ge found out that Cuca’s “stay” next year will necessarily go through punctual changes in the current squad, with reinforcements and, necessarily, sales to also make cash in a heavily indebted club.

See other points raised by the director:

Desire for “fique” from Cuca

– It is obvious that, despite uncertainty about what will happen to the club in the definition of a new model related to SAF, or not. We here in football always project medium term. And, I think, there is no better name to lead the Galo team than Cuca. And I don’t speak because of the recent positive results.

– When you get into this subject ahead of time, it seems like you’re transferring importance to next year. Our championship is not over and we are far from what we consider ideal. We are regaining ground. If we have an official agenda next year, we can make mistakes now, and that’s not possible anymore.

– And I answer you working with various scenarios. We are already meeting, with the president, a collegiate body. Scenarios with or without SAF, with or without investment. One of the things that is part of the current management of the club is the issue of transparency. When we have these definitions, we will communicate to you who make the link with the fan, to know what the club expects for the coming year, without raising any expectations.

– We have to keep selling players after the Brazilian. And seek the best replacement possible within reality, within the budget that the club will allocate to the football department for 2023.

