Atlético-MG vs Ceará for Serie A: follow live – Play

Seeking to end the negative sequence in the Brasileirão, the Ceará faces Atlético-MG, at 6 pm, this Sunday (9), for the 31st round. The teams live different moments in the competition. The confrontation between the alvinegros takes place at the stadium mineirãoin Belo Horizonte-MG.

FOLLOW LIVE:

GAME SUMMARY

1st time

0-15′: The duel started movement in Mineirão. One minute later, VAR was triggered after the ball slipped into Bruno Pacheco’s arm. However, the referee gave only a corner to Galo. Atlético dominated the offensive actions. Ceará tried to work the ball in the middle of the field, but took little danger. At 14′, Zaracho finished from outside the area, but João Ricardo defended well.

15-30: The Rooster insisted on the attack, this time with Sasha. The team took danger with the dead balls. For Ceará, Nino Paraíba started with speed, but was stopped by the Minas Gerais team’s defense. Alvinegro works the ball and tries to break the opponent’s block. Richardson crossed in the area and was cut by the back. Grandpa improved in the game, started to build more, but it was not effective. At 30′, Nino received from Pacheco and advanced. The side escaped the defense and almost managed to open the scoring.

30-51: Richard Coelho was hit by the ball after a kick by Dodô. The player fell to the ground and left the field by ambulance. Ceará reported that the athlete is conscious and is undergoing tests. Fernando Sobral was the substitute. At 39′, Allan risked a shot from outside the area, but the ball went wide. However, the referee was already offside. Nino Paraíba tried to build on the right and found no one. The first half ended goalless.

2nd period

0-15′: The game started again with a frenzy for both sides. Ceará arrived with Lima and Castilho, while Galo appeared with Dodô. The Ceará team sought the counterattack but did not finish effectively. Atlético insisted with Nacho, Sasha and Otávio. Keno also tried, but João Ricardo defended. At 10′, Jô finished on top of goalkeeper Rafael. The ball was left and the defense removed the danger.

15′-30′: The duel started to get more foul. Ceará grew in the match and had a good chance in a pitch from Nino Paraíba to Jô. The attacker headed out. Lucho González and Cuca made the first changes to the teams. Rooster kept possession of the ball, although Grandpa brought danger to the opposing goal. João Ricardo became more active.

TECHNICAL SHEET | ATLÉTICO-MG X CEARÁ

Location: Mineirão Stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 10/09/22 (Sunday)

Time: 18:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Daniel Luis Marques (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Fourth referee: Ronei Candido Alves (MG)

Is this content useful to you?

