Atltico has 7 hangers for a duel with Cear; next rival Flamengo

Jemerson has taken over the title, but needs to be careful not to
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Jemerson took over the starting position, but needs to be careful not to be out of the game against Flamengo

Atltico will take the field against Cear, this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Mineiro, with seven players hanging. The next duel for the Brazilian Championship against Flamengo, direct rival in the classification, at Maracan.

Last games of the main competitors for a spot in the Copa Libertadores

Fluminense (3rd place): America (9/10, at home); Ava (10/16, out); Botafogo (23/10, house); Corinthians (26/10, away); Cear (10/31, outside); So Paulo (5/11, at home); Gois (9/11, at home); and Bragantino (11/13, outside) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Corinthians (4th place): Athletico-PR (8/10, at home); Gois (10/15, out); Santos (10/22, out); Fluminense (10/26, at home); Ava (2/11, out); Cear (5/11, at home); Coritiba (9/11, out); Atltico (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Corinthians
Flamengo (5th place): Cuiab (8/10, out); Atlético (10/15, at home); America (10/22, out); Santos (25/20, at home); Corinthians (2/11, at home); Coritiba (6/11, out); Youth (9/11, out); Ava (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Flamengo
Athletico-PR (6th place): Corinthians (8/10, away); Coritiba (10/16, at home); Bragantino (22/10, out); Palm trees (10/25, at home); Gois (2/11, at home); International (5/11, out); Atltico-GO (9/11, out); and Botafogo (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR
Atlético (7th place): Cear (9/10, at home); Flamengo (10/15, out); Fortaleza (24/10, outside); Youth (27/10, at home); So Paulo (1/11, out); Botafogo (7/11, at home); Cuiab (10/11, at home); and Corinthians (11/13, away) – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
America (8th place): Fluminense (9/10, out); Fortaleza (10/15, at home); Flamengo (10/22, at home); Gois (10/26, out); International (2/11, at home); Bragantino (5/11, out); Palm trees (9/11, out); and Atltico-GO (11/13, at home) – photo: Mouro Panda/America

Defenders Jemerson and Nathan Silva, right-back Mariano, defensive midfielder Allan, midfielders Nacho and Zaracho, and striker Hulk are hanging with two yellow cards.

Of these, the only one that should not be listed is Mariano. With a muscle injury, he should not be able to face Cear. Guga must be the owner.

Of the hanging players, Jemerson, Allan, Zaracho and Hulk should be starting. J Nathan Silva and Nacho are reserves for Cuca’s team.

For this Sunday’s game, goalkeeper Everson is suspended. He got the third yellow card against Santos and was out of the duel against Cear. Raphael to be the substitute.

