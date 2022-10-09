Atltico welcomes Ceará and seeks third consecutive victory in the Brazilian Championship

Last games of the main competitors for a spot in the Copa Libertadores
In the last round, Atltico had a stumbling block from all competitors (from 2nd to 8th, only Galo won). In this way, the chances of going to the next Copa Libertadores increased to 44.5%. The expectation for a positive result this Sunday to expand the possibilities.
Atltico comes from two consecutive victories in the Brazilian Championship. First, they beat Fluminense, 2-0, and broke a streak of seven games without winning at Mineiro. Then, they beat Santos, 2-1, and ended their 13-year fast at Vila Belmiro. If they win, Alvinegro will overtake Athletico-PR, which was defeated by Corinthians, this Saturday, 2-1.
Cear, in turn, is experiencing a very bad moment in Brazil. After three straight defeats, they tied with Gois, when they were tied in stoppage time. The team is two points more than Cuiab, first in the relegation zone.
athletic
Atltico will not have Everson against Cear. Ex-Vozo player, the goalkeeper took the third yellow card against Santos and miss Galo. He will be replaced by Rafael.
On the left side, Cuca can choose to change. Rubens, who missed the team against Santos because of a virus, trained normally and can resume his place in the team. Dod, starting against Santos, had a good performance in the last match and leaves a doubt in the head of the coach.
On the other side, Mariano must go out due to an injury to the posterior muscle of his right thigh. Guga must be kept in the front.
New for the duel is the forward Keno, who served suspended against Santos. He should return to the team in Ademir’s spot. This way, Pavn stay on the right.
sup
Cear has seven absences for the duel against Atltico in Mineiro. Most due to physical problems: midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso, with tendonitis in his knee; defender Messias, with an injury to his left calf; striker Mateus Peixoto, with an ankle sprain; goalkeeper Richard, with swelling in his right thigh; and defender Lucas Ribeiro, who was hit in the knee in the last game.
In addition to them, Vozo will not have midfielder Vina, ex-Atltico. He was sent off against Gois. The striker Mendoza, the team’s standout this season, is out for suspension.
ATLICO X CEAR
athletic
Rafael; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Rubens (Dod); Otvio, Allan and Zaracho; Pavn, Keno and Hulk
technician: cuca
sup
Joo Ricardo; Lacerda, Luiz Otvio, Marcos Victor; Nino, Richardson, Richard Coelho, Guilherme Castilho, Victor Luis; Eric and J
technician: Lucho Gonzlez
Reason: 31st round of the Brazilian Championship
Studio: miner
Date and time: Sunday, October 9, 6pm
Transmission: Premiere
referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA/SP)
Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA/SP) and Daniel Luis Marques (SP)
VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)