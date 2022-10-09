Atltico welcomes Ceará and seeks third consecutive victory in the Brazilian Championship

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca expects another good performance from Atltico in Mineiro

Last games of the main competitors for a spot in the Copa Libertadores Fluminense (3rd place): America (9/10, at home); Ava (10/16, out); Botafogo (23/10, house); Corinthians (26/10, away); Cear (10/31, outside); So Paulo (5/11, at home); Gois (9/11, at home); and Bragantino (11/13, outside) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense Corinthians (4th place): Athletico-PR (8/10, at home); Gois (10/15, out); Santos (10/22, out); Fluminense (10/26, at home); Ava (2/11, out); Cear (5/11, at home); Coritiba (9/11, out); Atltico (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Corinthians Flamengo (5th place): Cuiab (8/10, out); Atlético (10/15, at home); America (10/22, out); Santos (25/20, at home); Corinthians (2/11, at home); Coritiba (6/11, out); Youth (9/11, out); Ava (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Flamengo Athletico-PR (6th place): Corinthians (8/10, away); Coritiba (10/16, at home); Bragantino (22/10, out); Palm trees (10/25, at home); Gois (2/11, at home); International (5/11, out); Atltico-GO (9/11, out); and Botafogo (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR Atlético (7th place): Cear (9/10, at home); Flamengo (10/15, out); Fortaleza (24/10, outside); Youth (27/10, at home); So Paulo (1/11, out); Botafogo (7/11, at home); Cuiab (10/11, at home); and Corinthians (11/13, away) – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico America (8th place): Fluminense (9/10, out); Fortaleza (10/15, at home); Flamengo (10/22, at home); Gois (10/26, out); International (2/11, at home); Bragantino (5/11, out); Palm trees (9/11, out); and Atltico-GO (11/13, at home) – photo: Mouro Panda/America Atltico has a clear objective until the end of the 2022 season: to guarantee a place in the group stage of the next Copa Libertadores. For that, you need to climb positions in the Brazilian Championship. After breaking the series of bad results, the alvinegro team tries to pack in the competition. On Sunday night, starting at 6 pm, Galo will host Cear, in Mineiro, in a duel valid for the 31st round of Serie A.

In the last round, Atltico had a stumbling block from all competitors (from 2nd to 8th, only Galo won). In this way, the chances of going to the next Copa Libertadores increased to 44.5%. The expectation for a positive result this Sunday to expand the possibilities.

Atltico comes from two consecutive victories in the Brazilian Championship. First, they beat Fluminense, 2-0, and broke a streak of seven games without winning at Mineiro. Then, they beat Santos, 2-1, and ended their 13-year fast at Vila Belmiro. If they win, Alvinegro will overtake Athletico-PR, which was defeated by Corinthians, this Saturday, 2-1.

Cear, in turn, is experiencing a very bad moment in Brazil. After three straight defeats, they tied with Gois, when they were tied in stoppage time. The team is two points more than Cuiab, first in the relegation zone.

athletic

Atltico will not have Everson against Cear. Ex-Vozo player, the goalkeeper took the third yellow card against Santos and miss Galo. He will be replaced by Rafael.

On the left side, Cuca can choose to change. Rubens, who missed the team against Santos because of a virus, trained normally and can resume his place in the team. Dod, starting against Santos, had a good performance in the last match and leaves a doubt in the head of the coach.

On the other side, Mariano must go out due to an injury to the posterior muscle of his right thigh. Guga must be kept in the front.

New for the duel is the forward Keno, who served suspended against Santos. He should return to the team in Ademir’s spot. This way, Pavn stay on the right.

sup

Cear has seven absences for the duel against Atltico in Mineiro. Most due to physical problems: midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso, with tendonitis in his knee; defender Messias, with an injury to his left calf; striker Mateus Peixoto, with an ankle sprain; goalkeeper Richard, with swelling in his right thigh; and defender Lucas Ribeiro, who was hit in the knee in the last game.

In addition to them, Vozo will not have midfielder Vina, ex-Atltico. He was sent off against Gois. The striker Mendoza, the team’s standout this season, is out for suspension.

ATLICO X CEAR

athletic

Rafael; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Rubens (Dod); Otvio, Allan and Zaracho; Pavn, Keno and Hulk

technician: cuca

sup

Joo Ricardo; Lacerda, Luiz Otvio, Marcos Victor; Nino, Richardson, Richard Coelho, Guilherme Castilho, Victor Luis; Eric and J

technician: Lucho Gonzlez

Reason: 31st round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: miner

Date and time: Sunday, October 9, 6pm

Transmission: Premiere

referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA/SP) and Daniel Luis Marques (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)