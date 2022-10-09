Atltico’s target, Paulinho scores in Leverkusen’s rout; see the bid

photo: Divulgao/Leverkusen Paulinho celebrating his first goal of the current season

Atltico’s target for the next season, striker Paulinho returned to play for Bayer Leverkusen after almost two months. The Brazilian player entered the field in the 43rd minute of the second half and, in the 44th minute, scored the fourth goal of the massacre over Schalke 04, for the German Championship.

Paulinho has only played three times this season. This Saturday, he received a throw in the back of Schalke’s defense and touched goalkeeper Alex Schwolow’s exit to close the scoring. See below.

In an interview granted on August 12, football director Rodrigo Caetano admitted that the Minas Gerais club had consulted with Paulinho and Rafinha Alcantara, who was at PSG, in France. The business, however, was unviable due to Galo’s financial situation, which does not have the resources to invest in large-scale contracts.

For the next season, with the reformulation of the cast, Paulinho could be one of Galo’s targets. The striker has a contract with Leverkusen until the end of June 2023 and will be able to sign pre-contract from January. This is how Atltico has been seeking most of its reinforcements, as the team is experiencing a serious financial crisis.

Revealed by Vasco in 2017, Paulinho started his fifth season for the German club. Since arriving, the youngster has played in 77 matches, contributing nine goals and four assists.