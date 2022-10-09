Today (07), during BGS 2022, the dell announced that it will start producing and selling the first Alienware desktop here in Brazil! O AW Aurora R15 is scheduled for release in early 2023 and will feature an Intel processor and NVIDIA graphics card. Check out the product photos below:

Aurora R15: Dell reveals first Alienware desktop made in Brazil Aurora R15: Dell reveals first Alienware desktop made in Brazil

With an incredible design worthy of the Alienware line, the desktop promises to bring maximum performance, taking advantage of the optimized cooling system to run games without bottlenecks. However, more details on the settings will be revealed closer to launch.

“Bringing a new product category to Brazil is an important milestone in the history of the Alienware brand in Brazil. We are expanding the portfolio and bringing to gamers in Brazil what is most advanced worldwide. The Aurora R15 is a device prepared to meet the demands of both eSports professionals and casual gamers, but who are looking for a device that delivers the maximum possible performance,” said Leandro Venditti, gaming product manager at Dell in Brazil.

Aurora R15 will be launched in Brazil in the first half of 2023.