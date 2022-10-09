Balanced day makes Verstappen favorite, and only rain changes history – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen took pole, but Ferrari put Charles Leclerc in second and Carlos Sainz in third (Photo: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP)

In a scenario very different from the Friday downpour, the formula 1 found a Suzuka milder and a little more predictable this Saturday (8). On dry asphalt, the order of forces of the grid returned to normal with red bull and Ferrari commanding the actions. The news here is the balance presented by both. Only 0s057 separated the pole Max Verstappen in Carlos Sainzthe third place. Charles Leclerc, who will share the front row with #1 for the eighth time in 2022, was just 0s010 away. I mean, contrary to what usually happens in classification, this time, the Taureans got the better of them. And they have a great chance of ending the championship this Sunday, unless the bad weather sets in again.

Before consulting the meteorology, it is important to highlight here the performance of the red bull in single turn. The Austrian team worked hard throughout the weekend to secure an efficient arrangement for the classification, with the clear objective of securing the second title of verstappen, as the Austrian team’s race pace is not a concern. Therefore, if the Dutchman jumps well from the position of honor and takes the lead, hardly anyone will be able to face him. The energetics also thought about the rain issue, but actually opted for a configuration that prioritized straight-line speed, without compromising downforce, one of the many strengths of the car from Adrian Newey.

so true that verstappen he didn’t even need the second attempt in Q3 to secure pole – his 18th of his career and fifth of the season. In fact, the current champion even made a mistake that cost him 0s2. In any case, the performance was stunning. And as is often the case this year, the tipping point in relation to rivals is in the very finely tuned racing performance of the RB18. Therefore, despite the proximity of Ferrari, Max starts favorite this Sunday.

But there is one caveat: the rain.

Therefore, the red bull he didn’t hide his concern about the weather in Japan and he plans to react quickly to bad weather – although it is prudent to say that the performance on the wet track is equally strong on the part of Taureans. “Pole here, with these mixed weather conditions, is important. We have to react at the right times on Sunday and when we open the curtains tomorrow morning we will do the best we can with the situation we have. Let’s focus on one race at a time. We will do the best job we can, and the points will stay as they are.” Christian Horner, the boss of the Austrian team. It is important to note that verstappen lives the second match-point of the season.

But if the energy squad prefers a more stable condition and no rain in Suzukaa Ferrari cheers for a change in the weather. It is true that the red cars found it more difficult in the wet on Friday and were far from the best brands. Still the boss Mattia Binotto Said he had an ace up his sleeve.

“Ten thousandths is nothing, it’s a shame for pole. But we are happy to see both drivers close to fighting for pole. We saved a set of tires compared to Max, tomorrow it could make a difference. The variable track conditions can give us an advantage”, explained the manager in an interview with the Italian television channel Sky Sports, about the equality between the two leaders.

Charles Leclerc will share the front row with Max Verstappen and has the thankless task of stopping the Dutchman (Photo: Ferrari)

“The start will be important, we will analyze it as usual and not just at the first corner. We will do it the day before, tomorrow the first lap will be important. During qualifying the riders gained confidence, we had run a little in the dry on Friday. I saw that the mercedes wasn’t close already in Q1″, he added.

In any case, the Italians made a leap in quality on dry asphalt. The new floor helped balance the setup, as well as the decision to use a setup closer to Red Bull. That is, giving more weight to straight speed than downforce. In case of rain, it will be interesting to follow the Ferrari’s performance – for now, Maranello’s advantage lies in the fact that it has more compounds than its opponent.

“The weather tomorrow will play its part. The rain will come, we don’t know exactly when. Many things can happen tomorrow. There’s also a better opportunity to start in third position, we’ve also managed to save a new set of soft tires – just in case we need them. We are in a good position to battle Max tomorrow.” Sainz.

The weather forecast for Sunday in the region of Suzuka indicates rain on a day that dawns very cloudy, with temperatures around 17ºC. There is a high chance of rain for the start time. And if that’s the case, the two wingers in the championship tend to win the company of mercedes.

On the dry Saturday, the eight champions were not able to print a stronger rhythm. The usual problems with the bounces, lack of final speed and the temperature of the tires ended up undermining any expectations of getting into a fight with Red Bull and Ferrari. It is understood that the German car loses around 0s6 on the straights.

Hamilton will start in sixth position, while Russell is eighth on the starting grid of the Japanese GP (Photo: Mercedes)

“We suffered with the car on a dry track today,” he admitted. Andrew Shovlinengineer at mercedes. “The race simulation in the morning wasn’t bad, but the lap launched was proving difficult and the tires weren’t at the right temperature. We’re wasting a lot of time on the straights, but the corners aren’t especially strong either.”

But the wet track masks the flaws of the W13 and, in Suzuka, especially, the squad managed to take performance from the silver car in this condition – the team led the rainy Friday of the Japanese stage. Therefore, the team’s hope is in the possibility of another downpour so that the team can repeat the performance of the second free practice. For now, Mercedes leaves with Lewis Hamilton in sixth and George Russell, eighth.

“In qualifying, the balance was at a reasonable level, but the lap time just wasn’t coming. We used higher levels of rear wing as the wear this morning was very high, and there is an increased risk of rain in the race tomorrow.”

At the end of the day, rain almost always adds a touch of chaos – even if F1 has struggled with it – and helps tip the balance. This is where the hope of Verstappen’s rivals rests, as Red Bull proves to be almost invincible in any situation. But she herself tends to prefer the predictability of dry weather. And she is right.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of japan GP Formula 1. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 2 am [de Brasília, GMT-3].

