Base: Botafogo beats Madureira and will face Flamengo in the quarterfinals of Carioca Sub-17; under-15 also wins

O Botafogo closed the Guanabara Cup of the Cariocas Championships under-17 and under-15 with victory over madureira this Saturday afternoon, at CEFAT. The sub-17 won the Tricolor Suburbano by 1 to 0, while the sub-15 won the triumph by the score of 2 to 0.

Glorioso’s under-17 finished the first phase in third place, with 23 points, behind Nova Iguaçu, champion of the Guanabara Cup with 25, and Fluminense, who also scored 23. Fogão’s opponent in the State quarterfinals will be O Flamengo (6th place, with 20 points), in a round trip.

In Carioca Sub-15, Botafogo finished the first phase in fourth position, with 24 points, behind Flamengo (champion of the Guanabara Cup with 29 points), Fluminense (29) and Vasco (25). In the quarterfinals, Glorioso will face Round Round (5th, with 18 points), also in two matches.

Botafogo campaign in Carioca U-17:

7/30 – Portuguese 1×8 Botafogo

6/8 – Botafogo 3×0 Volta Redonda

8/13 – Flamengo (3) 2×2 (5) Botafogo

8/20 – Botafogo 1×0 Boavista

8/27 – Botafogo 1×2 Resende

3/9 – Fluminense (5) 2×2 (6) Botafogo

9/11 – Botafogo (5) 2×2 (4) Vasco

9/17 – Nova Iguaçu 2×1 Botafogo

9/24 – Botafogo (2) 1×1 (1) Bangu

3/10 – Audax 1×7 Botafogo

8/10 – Botafogo 1×0 Madureira

Botafogo campaign in Carioca U-15:

30/7 – Portuguese (4) 1×1 (3) Botafogo

6/8 – Botafogo 1×0 Round Round

8/13 – Flamengo 2×0 Botafogo

8/20 – Botafogo (3) 1×1 (5) Boavista

8/27 – Botafogo 3×0 Resende

3/9 – Fluminense (2) 0x0 (4) Botafogo

9/11 – Botafogo (13) 0x0 (12) Vasco

9/17 – Nova Iguaçu 0x4 Botafogo

9/24 – Botafogo 2×0 Bangu

3/10 – Audax 0x4 Botafogo

8/10 – Botafogo 2×0 Madureira