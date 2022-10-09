Best new movies on Netflix this week: October 8-9, 2022

Need a new movie to watch on Netflix? It’s been a busy week of new releases, but which movies should you watch? Here are five picks for this weekend.

Want more highlights from the last 7 days? We’ve selected the best new series added throughout the week, with the midnight club heading our highlights.

Many of the movies featured below are titles added on the first of the month when we saw over 50 new movies added.

Let’s not waste any more time and take a look at four must-watch movies that are brand new and one that you must watch before it expires.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Evaluation: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama romance

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg

Writer: James Ivory, André Aciman

Runtime: 132 min / 2h 12m

We’ve already agreed to this Timothée Chalamet drama several times in the last week, but if you haven’t followed our advice so far, here’s one last attempt to try and get you to watch.

Featuring LGBTQ films, the Sony Pictures Classic title is set in the early 1980s and follows a 17-year-old who forms a romantic entanglement with his father’s research assistant.

Mr. Harrigan (2022)

Evaluation: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Horror

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell

Writer: John Lee HancockStephen King

Runtime: 104 min / 1h 44m

Dominating Netflix’s top 10 since its addition on Wednesday, this Stephen King adaptation is a collaboration between Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse.

Here’s what you can expect if you take the plunge:

“A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books – and their first iPhones. But when the older man dies, their mysterious connection refuses to die.”

Our own Andrew Morgan reviewed the film midweek, giving it a PAUSE recommendation. The review concluded that “King’s most devoted followers will find his familiarity soothing”, but added that it “lacks the depth or haunting imagery of his previous screen adaptations”.

Scooby Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters on the loose

Evaluation: PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Raja Gosnell

Cast: Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar

Writer: James GunnCraig TitleyWilliam Hanna

Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m

While the two live-action movies weren’t exactly loved by critics when they were released, for many (myself included) these are the Scooby-Doo entries we grew up with.

Not for the first time; both the first and second films are currently on Netflix.

We are choosing these films for three reasons:

Scooby Doo is very much in the news at the moment with the new Velma series Velma coming out as a lesbian in a new Scooby-Doo movie. It’s Halloween time, and of the licensed movies that arrived on October 1, few were very scary.

The 13 prisoners: how we survived the Thai cave (2022)

Evaluation: TV-14

Language: thai

Genre: Documentary

Director: Wedel pollen

Runtime: 103 minutes / 1h 43m

Serving as a companion documentary to the Thai limited series released on Netflix last month, this documentary delves into the history of the football team that became trapped in Tham Luang Cave four years ago.

It’s a superb watch (some might say the definitive retelling of history). If you’ve invested in the Netflix series (or even the Amazon Prime story iteration), this should immediately be added to your list.

While the default setting for this documentary is Thai audio with English subtitles, Netflix also provided a variety of different dubs.

Best movie to watch before leaving Netflix

Sometimes we also like to highlight a specific movie that should be on your watch list before it comes out, so here’s one that’s coming out soon. We were going to pick the 2019 movie After, but since that comes out tomorrow (October 9), we thought we’d highlight something with a little more time on the clock.

everything has to go (2010)

Director: Dan Rush

Cast: Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace, Rebecca Hall, Michael Peña, Rosalie Michaels, Stephen Root, Laura Dern, Glenn Howerton, Argos MacCallum, Todd Bryant

When it comes to Will Ferrell movies, chances are high on your list of favorites are titles like Step Brothers, Elf, The Other Guys or maybe even the Netflix original movie Eurovision Song Contest.

One that can often be overlooked is the 2010 Lionsgate movie everything has to go.

It’s certainly not as goofy as some of the films above, given some of the film’s themes. Still, it’s an excellent adaptation of Raymond Carver’s short story, with plenty of laughs despite its premise. You will follow an alcoholic who has just had a relapse and faces the loss of everything.

The movie leaves Netflix on October 14th, which means the last day to watch it is October 13th.

What new movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.