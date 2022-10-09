Best new movies on Netflix this week: October 8-9, 2022

Need a new movie to watch on Netflix? It’s been a busy week of new releases, but which movies should you watch? Here are five picks for this weekend.
Want more highlights from the last 7 days? We’ve selected the best new series added throughout the week, with the midnight club heading our highlights.
Many of the movies featured below are titles added on the first of the month when we saw over 50 new movies added.
Let’s not waste any more time and take a look at four must-watch movies that are brand new and one that you must watch before it expires.
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Evaluation: R
Language: English
Genre: Drama romance
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg
Writer: James Ivory, André Aciman
Runtime: 132 min / 2h 12m
We’ve already agreed to this Timothée Chalamet drama several times in the last week, but if you haven’t followed our advice so far, here’s one last attempt to try and get you to watch.
Featuring LGBTQ films, the Sony Pictures Classic title is set in the early 1980s and follows a 17-year-old who forms a romantic entanglement with his father’s research assistant.
Mr. Harrigan (2022)
Evaluation: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Horror
Director: John Lee Hancock
Cast: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell
Writer: John Lee HancockStephen King
Runtime: 104 min / 1h 44m
Dominating Netflix’s top 10 since its addition on Wednesday, this Stephen King adaptation is a collaboration between Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse.
Here’s what you can expect if you take the plunge:
“A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books – and their first iPhones. But when the older man dies, their mysterious connection refuses to die.”
Our own Andrew Morgan reviewed the film midweek, giving it a PAUSE recommendation. The review concluded that “King’s most devoted followers will find his familiarity soothing”, but added that it “lacks the depth or haunting imagery of his previous screen adaptations”.
Scooby Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters on the loose
Evaluation: PG
Language: English
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family
Director: Raja Gosnell
Cast: Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar
Writer: James GunnCraig TitleyWilliam Hanna
Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m
While the two live-action movies weren’t exactly loved by critics when they were released, for many (myself included) these are the Scooby-Doo entries we grew up with.
Not for the first time; both the first and second films are currently on Netflix.
We are choosing these films for three reasons:
- Scooby Doo is very much in the news at the moment with the new Velma series
- Velma coming out as a lesbian in a new Scooby-Doo movie.
- It’s Halloween time, and of the licensed movies that arrived on October 1, few were very scary.
The 13 prisoners: how we survived the Thai cave (2022)
Evaluation: TV-14
Language: thai
Genre: Documentary
Director: Wedel pollen
Runtime: 103 minutes / 1h 43m
Serving as a companion documentary to the Thai limited series released on Netflix last month, this documentary delves into the history of the football team that became trapped in Tham Luang Cave four years ago.
It’s a superb watch (some might say the definitive retelling of history). If you’ve invested in the Netflix series (or even the Amazon Prime story iteration), this should immediately be added to your list.
While the default setting for this documentary is Thai audio with English subtitles, Netflix also provided a variety of different dubs.
Best movie to watch before leaving Netflix
Sometimes we also like to highlight a specific movie that should be on your watch list before it comes out, so here’s one that’s coming out soon. We were going to pick the 2019 movie After, but since that comes out tomorrow (October 9), we thought we’d highlight something with a little more time on the clock.
everything has to go (2010)
Director: Dan Rush
Cast: Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace, Rebecca Hall, Michael Peña, Rosalie Michaels, Stephen Root, Laura Dern, Glenn Howerton, Argos MacCallum, Todd Bryant
When it comes to Will Ferrell movies, chances are high on your list of favorites are titles like Step Brothers, Elf, The Other Guys or maybe even the Netflix original movie Eurovision Song Contest.
One that can often be overlooked is the 2010 Lionsgate movie everything has to go.
It’s certainly not as goofy as some of the films above, given some of the film’s themes. Still, it’s an excellent adaptation of Raymond Carver’s short story, with plenty of laughs despite its premise. You will follow an alcoholic who has just had a relapse and faces the loss of everything.
The movie leaves Netflix on October 14th, which means the last day to watch it is October 13th.
What new movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.