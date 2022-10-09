Best Rhys Ifans Movies and TV Shows Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Rhys Ifans is one of the UK’s most respected and beloved character actors. Known for his quirky and bold choices, Ifans doesn’t shy away from blockbusters or small independent films, playing both lead and supporting roles with equal ease.

The Welsh actor is back with a vengeance, playing the scheming Otto Hightower in the huge HBO hit, dragon house. This acclaimed project is a welcome addition to Ifans’ already impressive resume, adding another Certified Fresh project on Rotten Tomatoes and cementing him as one of the most versatile actors working today.

10/10 Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) – 75%

Emma Thompson returns as Nanny McPhee in the film The Return of Nanny McPhee. The plot sees the magical nanny helping Isabel Green, a young mother struggling to raise her family while her husband fights in World War II. The film co-stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor and Ifans.

Ifans plays the film’s antagonist, providing most of the conflict with his particular kind of eccentricity, thus playing a pivotal role in the film. His performance is supporting, but his impact on the story is still considerable, and a big reason why The Return of Nanny McPhee received positive reviews from critics.

9/10 Greenberg (2010) – 76%

Ben Stiller is famous for his fan-favorite comedies, but he has occasionally delved into dramatic territory; greenberg is one of those examples. The film stars Stiller as a man who moves to Los Angeles to take care of his brother’s house and discover his life. Noah Baumbach directs, with Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ifans co-starring.

Ifans plays a supporting and somewhat small role in the film, which revolves around Stiller and Gerwig, who received positive reviews for their performances. The film itself was well received, although few critics noted Ifans’ contributions; in fact, the role is a bit thankless and he’s easily overshadowed by his co-stars.

8/10 Official Secrets (2019) – 82%

Ifans appears with his dragon house co-star Matt Smith in 2019 official secrets. Based on the true story of whistleblower Katharine Gun, the film stars Keirs Knightley alongside a large cast that includes Ifans and Smith alongside Ralph Fiennes and Matthew Goode.

Ifans plays Ed Vulliamy, The Observer’s DC correspondent. He is a crucial ally for Katharine de Knightyley, but remains a supporting character in a story that revolves entirely around her. official secrets received positive reviews from critics, who praised its authenticity, Knightley’s performance, and the film’s many supporting actors, including Ifans.

7/10 House of the Dragon (2022-present) – 83%

dragon house chronicles the events that led to the Dance of Dragons, a civil war that weakened the Targaryen dynasty and laid the foundations for its eventual decline. Ifans plays Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and one of the main architects of the conflict.

HBO has already renewed dragon house for a second season, cementing it as one of the most successful series of 2022. The role of Ifans has the potential to become as popular as Tywin Lannister or Littlefinger. In fact, Otto Hightower is one of the best characters in the Dance of the Dragonsand his plots will establish him as one of the most infamous antagonists in the burgeoning franchise.

6/10 Notting Hill (1999) – 83%

With Julia Roberts, one of the most iconic actresses of the 1990s, and Hugh Grant, then at the height of his romantic comedy powers, Notting Hill it’s iconic. The film follows a shy English library owner who falls in love with a famous American movie star. Ifans plays Spike, Grant’s character’s weird Welsh roommate.

Notting Hill is one of the best rom-coms of the late ’90s. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the lead performances and the family’s healthy vibe of the plot. However, Ifans was the star of the film, receiving considerable praise for his performance, including a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2000 BAFTA Awards.

5/10 Bad Behavior (2020) – 86%

bad behavior follows the controversial Miss World 1970 pageant, which saw a group of Women’s Liberation activists protest the event and featured the coronation of Miss Granada, the second black woman to win the crown. The film stars a cast that includes Keira Knightley, Leslie Manville, Greg Kinnear and Ifans. The Welsh actor plays British TV presenter Eric Morley, who also founded the Miss World pageant.

The film received positive reviews from critics. Significant praise went to the script and humor, although many critics noted the cast as the film’s strongest assets. With veterans like Ifans, Knightley and Manville, it’s easy to see why the film was successful. Indeed, while their roles are supporting roles, each of these venerable performers has a chance to shine in the irreverent yet captivating story.

4/10 The Phantom of the Open (2021) – 86%

Mixing elements of the biopic and the comedy-drama genre, The Phantom of the Open follows the exploits of British golfer Maurice Flitcroft. Oscar winner Mark Rylance plays Flitcroft, with Sally Hawkins and Ifans co-starring. Ifans takes on another antagonistic role, playing Mackenzie, Flitcroft’s nemesis on the golf course.

The Phantom of the Open received positive reviews from critics, who praised its gripping and uplifting story and Rylance’s lead performance. Ifans also attracted positive reviews, with many critics celebrating its chemistry with Rylance and comedic timing.

3/10 Elementary (2013-2019) – 95%

Sherlock Holmes is a predominant figure in film and television. The CBS procedure Elementary follows an updated version of Sherlock Holmes, played by Johnny Lee Miller, solving crimes in modern-day New York alongside his partner, a genre version of Watson played by Lucy Liu.

Ifans starred during the show’s early seasons as Mycroft Holmes, Sherlock’s self-aggrandizing older brother. He played the character for seven episodes, which explored his contentious dynamic with Sherlock. Critics reacted positively to Ifans’ take on Mycroft, but the character’s death from a brain aneurysm left his relationship with Sherlock unresolved.

2/10 Exit through the gift shop (2010) – 96%

Notorious street artist Banksy directed this 2010 documentary about Thierry Guetta, a French immigrant obsessed with Los Angeles street art. Ifans serves as Exit through the Gift Shop‘s, adding a peculiar sense of eccentricity to an already absurd narrative.

Exit through the Gift Shop received universal acclaim upon its release. Critics praise the documentary’s approach to the subject, celebrating its tone, humor, and Ifans’ highly entertaining and ironic narration, although some questioned whether it was genuine or a mockumentary. Still, the film received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary at the 83rd Academy Awards.

1/10 The Starting Glass (2019) – 100%

Anna Paquin and Rhys Ifans in The Parting Glass

True Blood alumnus Stephen Moyer made his directorial debut with the 2019 film The Starting Glass, written by Dennis O’Hare. The film stars a cast including Ed Asner, Anna Paquin, Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon, O’Hare and Ifans, and follows a group of brothers who come together to remember their recently deceased sister.

The Starting Glass premiered at the 2018 Edinburgh International Film Festival. It received only a few reviews, but most were positive. The cast received more praise, with many noting their chemistry and celebrating their dynamic. Ifans’ character is much more subdued than some of his other roles, and while he doesn’t necessarily stand out, he works perfectly well with his co-stars. Some films are more about the ensemble than individual performances, and The Starting Glass is the perfect example.