Bombing hits residential building in Ukraine; at least 12 die

At least 17 people died and another 60 were hospitalized, including six children, after a bombing in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The information, confirmed by the Ukrainian city council, is being updated.

Governor Oleksandr Starukh said a nine-story building was partially destroyed while another five residential buildings were completely flattened in 12 Russian missile attacks. Starukh also said that many other properties were damaged.

The attack came a day after an explosion partially destroyed the bridge linking Crimea with Russia.

“There may be more people under the rubble,” Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the site. Eight people have already been rescued,” added the governor.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that those who ordered the attacks will be held accountable.

“The world must see the truth. A missile attack against the civilian population of Zaporizhzhia destroyed residential and private houses, where people only slept at night, only lived, did not attack anyone,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

09.Oct.22 – Attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, hits residential building and kills Image: Publicity/Government of Ukraine

Ukraine never wanted this war. Ukraine did nothing to provoke him. We are dealing with a state that does not want peace. With a terrorist state.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns attack on zaporizhzhia

Before the pronouncements of Staruk and Zelensky, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had announced that dozens of people had been killed or injured in in night bombings in the city of zaporizhzhia. “Information about the victims is being confirmed, but dozens of dead or injured are already known,” the military central command said hours earlier.

09.Oct.22 – Residential area in Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, is destroyed after bombing Image: Publicity/Government of Ukraine

The city is about 125 km (80 mi) from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Kiev and Moscow blamed each other for the bombing of the Ukrainian-operated facility, which damaged buildings and threatened a catastrophic nuclear accident.

parts of the region zaporizhzhiaincluding the nuclear plant, have been under Russian control since the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the city remains under Ukrainian control.

*With information from Reuters