Bombings hit Ukraine city, leaving dead and injured – 10/09/2022

At least 12 people died and another 49 were hospitalized, including six children, after a bombing in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, the governor of the region said today (9).

Governor Oleksandr Starukh said a nine-story building was partially destroyed while another five residential buildings were completely flattened in 12 Russian missile attacks. Starukh also said that many other properties were damaged.

“There may be more people under the rubble,” Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the site. Eight people have already been rescued,” added the governor.

Before the pronouncement of Staruk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had announced that dozens of people had been killed or injured in in night bombings in the city of zaporizhzhia. “Information about the victims is being confirmed, but dozens of dead or wounded are already known,” the military central command said.

Earlier, local official Anatoliy Kurtev reported that at least 17 people had been killed after the bombings. Reuters, which reported on the attacks, said it could not independently verify the report.

The city is about 125 km (80 mi) from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Kiev and Moscow blamed each other for the bombing of the Ukrainian-operated facility, which damaged buildings and threatened a catastrophic nuclear accident.

*with information from Reuters