Botafogo wins at the end with a penalty goal and increases São Paulo’s crisis – 10/09/2022

In direct confrontation in the fight for a place in Libertadores, Botafogo beat São Paulo 1-0 at Morumbi, this Sunday (9), for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. The winning goal, scored at the end by Tiquinho Soares, came after a penalty scored with the help of VAR and which resulted in the expulsion of defender Léo.

The defeat at home increases the crisis in São Paulo even more and practically buries the team’s chances of getting a spot in the next Libertadores. With the setback, Tricolor stopped at 40 points and dropped to 11th place. Botafogo, on the other hand, went to 43 points and climbed the table: they are now in 8th position. At the end of the game, some São Paulo residents present at Morumbi shouted “team without shame” and “whoo, we want a player”.

The match was greatly hampered by heavy rains that fell in the south of São Paulo this afternoon. Despite the excellent condition, Morumbi’s lawn accumulated some puddles in the first half, which made it difficult for the ball to roll. Result: a lot of dispute, aerial ball, but few chances created and finishes. In the final stage, the rain gave a truce and the game improved, with Botafogo reaching the winning goal in penalty signaled by referee Jean Pierre with the help of VAR.

São Paulo will have a week to recover from the defeat and pick up the pieces to face leader Palmeiras at Allianz Parque. The classic is scheduled for Sunday (16), at 16:00 (Brasília time). Botafogo returns to the field later on the same day, at 18h, when they receive Inter.

The best: Patrick

The “Black Panther” moved and appeared throughout the attack. He gave option to Welington on the left, approached the attacking duo formed by Luciano and Calleri and still appeared in the area to try to finish. In one of the arrivals, he almost scored with a cart in the small area, but goalkeeper Gatito Fernández saved Botafogo.

The worst: Luciano

The striker left the area a lot to try to make São Paulo have numerical superiority in the midfield. He left Calleri even more isolated and couldn’t create good opportunities, missing a lot on the last pass. On top of that, he committed a foul in the defensive midfielder that almost cost the home team a goal.

Live from Sao Paulo

‘flopa’ protest in Morumbi

São Paulo fans protested before the game against Botafogo in Morumbi Image: Thiago Braga / UOL Esporte

The promise of Independente to protest against the cast of São Paulo did not materialize. The organizer said that it will not make more receptions for the tricolor bus when it arrives at Morumbi until the end of the Brazilian Championship. Inside the stadium, however, the clown noses that the crowd sold and which gave the right to tickets for the game barely appeared. On the return to the second half, a shy “very respect for the tricolor shirt” was chanted by a small part of fans.

The game

Even with the heavy rains that punished the Morumbi lawn, São Paulo started the game by putting pressure on Botafogo. Tricolor dominated the actions and surrounded Glorioso’s area, but sinned too much on the last pass and suffered to create goal chances – a chronic problem of the team in the season. If he wasn’t scared, he wasn’t scared by the carioca team either, who limited themselves to defending on their own field and practically didn’t attack. In 45 minutes, no one hit the goal, with a wrong shot for each side. In short: it was a first half with many puddles, disputes and air balls, but little football.

With the lawn with fewer puddles in the second half, São Paulo and Botafogo managed to exchange more passes and the quality of the game improved. Glorioso arrived with danger after 2 minutes with a header by Tiquinho Soares. Tricolor discounted at 10, with Pablo Maia kicking from outside the area that Gatito sent for a corner. The hosts stopped the initial momentum of the visitors and returned to scare with Patrick, who almost scored with a cart in the small area. When it looked like the score was going to be zero, Tchê Tchê was pulled in the small area and VAR called referee Jean Pierre, who gave a penalty and sent defender Léo out. In the charge, Tiquinho Soares hit with category to give Botafogo the victory — the second by 1 to 0 over São Paulo in the championship.

Peace in Elections 2022

The game in Morumbi was also marked by an action by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in defense of peace in the second round of the 2022 Elections. In an election with many cases of violence, the TSE asked for “respect and tolerance” in a message posted on Twitter. and reproduced in Morumbi, with the right to an inflatable electronic ballot box.

DATASHEET

Sao Paulo 0 x 1 Botafogo

Competition: Brazilian Championship (31st round)

Place: Morumbi (SP)

Date: Sunday (October 9)

Hour: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Auxiliaries: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (Fifa/RS)

goals: Tiquinho Soares (44′ of the second half)

Yellow cards: Léo, Rafinha and Pablo Maia (São Paulo); Kanu and Cuesta (Botafogo)

red cards: Leo (Sao Paulo)

Public: 23,918

Income: BRL 1,116,070.00

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Miranda, Léo and Welington (Reinaldo); Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson (Ígor Vinícius) and Patrick (Marcos Guilherme); Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

BOTAFOGO: kitten; Rafael (Kanu), Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo, Lucas Fernandes (Danilo Barbosa); Júnior Santos, Victor Sá and Tiquinho Soares. Technician: Luis Castro.