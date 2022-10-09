Brazil has an older Chamber with fewer women than most countries, survey shows | Election in Numbers

The Chamber of Deputies in 2023 will have an average age of 49 years and 11 months and will consist of 17.7% of women and 82.2% of men. When comparing with international governments, Brazil is among the countries with a federal parliament oldest and with the fewest women in the world.

The data used in the comparison are from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global organization that gathers information from parliaments in various countries. In the case of Brazil, the survey data are the most recent, from the elections last Sunday (2), provided by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Among the 108 countries evaluated by the IPU, Brazil occupies the 68th positionbehind countries like Bolivia, Sweden and Portugal, but ahead of the United States and India.

Armenia’s parliament, which is made up of senators and deputies, has the lowest average age: 40 years. The youngest Armenian deputy is 28 years old. The oldest chamber is Cambodia, with an average age of 64 years and 3 months.

In Germany, where the average age of deputies is 47 years and 3 months, the youngest parliamentarian is 23 years old. In the United States, a country with one of the highest average ages (58 years and 5 months), the youngest deputy in Congress is 25 years old.

The youngest deputy registered by the IPU is from Malta, aged just 18. In Brazil, the parliamentarian could not even assume the position, because the minimum age is 21 years old.

In Brazil, the oldest federal deputy on the date of inauguration will be Luiza Erundina (PSOL-SP), 88 years old, re-elected for her seventh term. Soon after comes Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), 80 years old. The Chamber of Deputies will have 125 senior parliamentarians, over 60 years old – 24% of the total.

The youngest federal deputy elected in Brazil is Ícaro Costa (PL-SE), 21 years old. In addition to him, another 17 deputies are under 30 years of age.

In Minas Gerais, at just 20 years old, Chiara Biondini (PP-MG) won a seat in the state’s Legislative Assembly. She is currently the youngest elected parliamentarian in the country. She is not even old enough to take office, as she needs to be at least 21 years old. Chiara’s birthday is on February 22nd and the inauguration ceremony will take place earlier, on February 1st.

However, the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TER-MG) accepted the argument used by the candidate’s defense that the ALMG’s internal regiment allows the inauguration to take place up to 30 days after the official ceremony.

See who are the oldest and youngest parliamentarians elected in 2022

When comparing the composition of female chambers around the world, the IPU compiles data from 182 countries. And the position of Brazil is very low: 127th place, with 17.7% of women in the Chamber of Deputies, despite having been elected a record number of women in 2022.

Brazilian female representation is behind that of countries like Uruguay, Ecuador and Spain. Countries like Japan, India and Paraguay have a more male parliament. The world average is 25%.

In the IPU classification, two countries appear with a 100% male composition: Vanuatu and Yemen. Papua New Guinea comes closer, with just 1.8% women in Congress.

Female representation is low in most countries. Almost half of them (48%) have less than 1/4 of the parliament occupied by women.

Only 5 countries appear on the list with women occupying 50% or more of the chamber’s seats: United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Nicaragua, Cuba and Rwanda. The latter has 61.25% women deputies.