Brazil thrashes Bolivia in handball by an impressive 54 to 1 | handball

The women’s handball team achieved an impressive score at the South American Games, a competition being held in Asunción, Paraguay. In the third round of the first phase, the team managed to beat Bolivia by 54 to 1, making almost an average of one goal per minute, since a handball match is played in two 30-minute halves.
Ana Carolina and Ana Claudia, each with ten goals, were the team’s top scorers. Another Ana, Ana Clara, scored six goals, while Fernanda scored five.
Brazil beats Bolivia 54-1 — Photo: Wander Roberto/COB
It was the third victory of the Brazilian team in the competition, which had already beaten Uruguay and Paraguay. The tournament is played on consecutive points. Brazil still faces Chile and Argentina. The first two places are guaranteed at the Pan American Games next year, which will be held in Chile. Because of this, the Chileans are already qualified.
The South American Games are a kind of South American Olympics, with more than five thousand athletes from 15 countries competing in 50 sports. The event started on October 1st, and the Brazilian delegation is at the top of the medal table, with 77 gold, 56 silver and 40 bronze, 173 in total.
