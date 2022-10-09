Brazil turns against Belgium and qualifies for the quarterfinals of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup

Brazil ended its campaign in the second phase of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup with a comeback victory. Against Belgium, the Brazilians came out behind after losing the first set by 28 to 26, but won the following partials by 25 to 17, 25 to 11 and 25 to 16, to confirm the triumph by 3 sets to 1. With the result, Brazil advances to the quarterfinals of the competition.

With victory against China, Puerto Rico, Holland and, now, Belgium, Brazil had 20 points at the beginning of the round, in the runner-up of Group E. The Belgians still face the Chinese this Sunday, but with 15 points in fifth place , will have a difficult mission to qualify.

Match started disputed

The first set was pretty balanced. The Brazilians started behind the scoreboard and saw the Belgians open a lead from 9 to 5. However, after blocks from Tainara and Pri Daroit, Brazil reacted, conquered the turn and even led by 15 to 12.

On the other hand, however, Belgium also gave the answer and overtook the Brazilian team once again and reached the set point with the score at 24 to 21. That’s when the Brazilians touched the marker and proposed a dispute until the end, despite the superiority Belgian, led by Herbots. It was worth the fight, but the Europeans confirmed the victory in the first set by 28 to 26.

Brazil in front

In the second set, Brazil imposed its rhythm of play and won with ease. At first, the partial seemed balanced, with a 9-9 tie on the scoreboard. From then on, the Brazilians went ahead on the scoreboard and never left, opening a wide lead from 22 to 12, with good blocks from Carol and offensive participation by Tainara. Victory by 25 to 17 in the final of the partial.

The turnaround set was another one of tupiniquim dominance. This time, the advantage was built from the beginning, without risk for the Brazilians, who opened 19 to 7 after Carol’s attack. Lorena made the final point to close the partial at 25 to 11, consolidating Brazil’s turnaround.

The Brazilians confirmed their victory in the fourth set. The partial started more balanced between the two selections, but Brazil promptly opened a lead from 11 to 6, reduced by the Belgians to 16 to 12. After Belgium rehearsed a reaction, the Brazilians resumed complete dominance and piled up points to open nine points of advantage at the end of the set. Victory in the partial by 25 to 16 and victory in the match by 3 sets to 1.

