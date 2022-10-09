Brazil will face Japan in the quarterfinals of the Volleyball World Cup | volleyball

I like revenge. This will be the quarter-final match of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship, which is being played in Holland and Poland. With Japan’s 3-0 victory over Holland (25/23, 25/23 and 25/21) this Sunday morning, the team secured third place in the group, and will play with Brazil, who finished second. in the key, in the quarterfinals. The duel will be on Tuesday, at 3 pm, with sportv2 broadcast and real time from ge.globo.