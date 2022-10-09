Brazil will face Japan in the quarterfinals of the Volleyball World Cup | volleyball

I like revenge. This will be the quarter-final match of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship, which is being played in Holland and Poland. With Japan’s 3-0 victory over Holland (25/23, 25/23 and 25/21) this Sunday morning, the team secured third place in the group, and will play with Brazil, who finished second. in the key, in the quarterfinals. The duel will be on Tuesday, at 3 pm, with sportv2 broadcast and real time from ge.globo.
+ Check out the complete table of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup
+ Pri Daroit leads reception at the World Cup
Gabi faces Japan’s block in the first phase – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB
Brazil, which ended the campaign in the second phase on Saturday with a victory over Belgium, finished second in the group with eight wins and just one defeat. But that defeat came exactly against Japan, 3-1.
The rules of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup places the four classified from each bracket facing each other in the quarterfinals. That’s why Italy, Brazil, Japan and China, who were in the same group, duel each other in the knockout stage. On the other side, Serbia, USA, Turkey and Serbia do the same.
QUARTER-FINAL MATCHES (10/11)
12pm – Italy vs China
12:30 – USA vs Turkey
3pm – Brazil vs Japan
15:30 – Serbia v Poland
Best moments of Brazil 1 x 3 Japan for the Women’s Volleyball World Cup