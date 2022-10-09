Brazilian Team. Back to a European giant. Copa do Brasil final is worth more than title for Dorival and Vítor Pereira



Dorival Júnior and Vítor Pereira.



The duel between the two in the final of the Copa do Brasil will have a significant weight in the careers of the two experienced coaches.

After the victories of Corinthians and Flamengo, yesterday, with their mixed teams, the coaches already hinted at the war between the two most popular clubs in the country, worth the title of the Copa do Brasil, a lot of money and prestige for the future. Which could even be the Brazilian national team for Dorival and the return to a great European club, Vítor Pereira.

“I’ve already talked to Duilio (Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians). He knows the timing for us to talk again. Then we’ll talk about the future. But at the right time. It has to be our president talking, it won’t be me.

“Meanwhile, with body and soul, with passion, giving everything for the club and then the decision (to stay or not). The decision has to do with the stability of my family. I won’t be well either. If I feel that stability… I know what I want. Let’s see if it’s possible”, he said yesterday, after the victory against Athletico Paranaense, from Felipão.

Dorival Júnior’s concern is his incredible rise with Flamengo, in the list of coaches with real chances of taking over the Brazilian National Team.

To win again his most important tournament of his career, the Copa do Brasil, after 12 years, would be fantastic. And more fundamental points in the silent duel that he has with Abel Ferreira for Tite’s place.

“These are two very different situations. My focus and my concern is Flamengo. The Selection is very well underway. It is in the hands of one of the best professionals in our country and perhaps in world football. . Happy to be remembered, but my work and my focus is Flamengo. Nothing will take me out of focus until the last game of the Brazilian. After that, whatever the board wants, it will do and you will know. Nothing will divert my focus”, he promised yesterday, after his mixed team beat the desperate Cuiabá.

The two preserved their main weapons for the confrontation that begins on Wednesday, at 21:45, in Itaquera. The final game will be at Maracanã, on the 19th.

Dorival Júnior delivered the secret to rescue Flamengo’s competitiveness. And the reason why it is seen with so much attention by the CBF leadership: simplicity. Provide tactical comfort to players. So that, in their positions, they can yield to their full potential.





“(In trainings to prepare for the final) We are rescuing some behaviors because they are lost over time. Time passes and you sometimes don’t pay much attention due to sequences. You end up giving up a job or another that are necessary for us to have in matches the same conditions presented. For the team to create, as it seeks the opponent’s goal, and also not to take too many risks. I think that was the main point. We are trying to do our best. work to be transferred to the field and so that this Wednesday we can play a great game”, he bets.

Dorival’s plan is to win this first confrontation soon. To guarantee the conquest in Rio de Janeiro, a week later. But the coach is cautious.

Asked if he considers his team to have the best squad in the country, he is direct, to avoid embarrassment. Or give Corinthians psychological weapons.

“No, anyway.”

Vítor Pereira was extremely happy with the victory against Athletico. He praised this morning that the confrontation was against a Libertadores finalist.

“We played against a team that is in the Libertadores final. We had a great first half. In the second, we started to step on the brakes a little. Even trying to stay focused. The level of the second half was not the same. ball situation. Very satisfied as a team, with the players, with those who played.”

The Corinthians coach knows that in the technical comparison, Flamengo is much superior as a team. But he will try to make his team surpass the rival in the finals of the Copa do Brasil in the delivery.

In ‘hunger’…

“I believe that the team will be at the best level, with the possibility of a title. We have to be very hungry. We are not going to have lunch. To arrive very hungry (on Wednesday)”, he joked.

Both Dorival and Vítor Pereira know.

This decision will mean a lot to both of their careers.





Being champion of a national title in Brazil is something important for Vítor Pereira, who is still thinking very seriously about returning to Europe. Only if there is certainty that Corinthians will assemble a team at the level of Flamengo and Palmeiras, in 2023, so that it stays.

Dorival Júnior, on the other hand, wants to win an important title again after 12 years. And show that he is ready to win the Libertadores.

And take Tite’s place.

Although they will deny it: Dorival and Vítor Pereira will fight a private duel.

With great consequences not only for their careers.

For your lives…



