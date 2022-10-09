Brit takes a plane and draws Queen Elizabeth, but with a purpose behind the action

Image: FlightRadar24





A British woman, who calls herself passionate about helping the government raise money to use it for what matters most to people, used a single-engine plane last Thursday, October 6, to travel a flight path that resulted in a profile drawing of the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II.

Pilot Amal Larhlid’s action in the UK sky was made with the plane registered under the registration G-BYHJ, a Piper PA-28R-201, model known as Piper Cherokee, departing and returning to White Waltham Airfield, West London. .

The following video shows an animation of the flight:

Amal Larhlid says her goal is to ensure that all children are healthy and well educated and that all adults have a good life within a sustainable environment.

Thursday’s action, in addition to paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, also sought to raise donations for Hospice UK, a national charity for palliative and end-of-life care.

Amal next to the used plane

Huge congratulations to @amal_larhlid on her charity flight in support of @hospiceuk ! Amal did a fantastic job of flying a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday in some pretty strong winds too! You can support Amal and Hospice UK here: https://t.co/5m3HnKYzGw pic.twitter.com/F0AUJBL0LV — WLAC White Waltham (@WLACFlying) October 7, 2022

The two-hour flight covered 413 kilometers, creating a portrait 105 kilometers high and 63 kilometers wide northwest of London, reports FlightRadar24.

Before taking to the skies, Amal says she converted a portrait of the Queen into a format recognized by the ForeFlight flight planning program. While this made route planning easier, she still needed to be wary of restricted airspace along the way.

The pilot also manually planned the route on charts as a backup, using waypoints.

The planning also included several training flights to have the feeling of flying on the path and in the necessary curves. The weather was the main factor as it thwarted their first attempt earlier in the week.

Amal says winds of 30 knots (55 km/h) on Thursday made the tour “sporty” but calls the entire flight “a lot of fun!”

The winds made tight turns necessary to complete parts of the flight, especially in the crown part, the most difficult part of the flight. The pilot says that in addition to being “focused like a laser on the trajectory”, she also needed to remain in contact with air traffic control as the flight path took her through areas of restricted airspace.

“As an ambassador for Hospice UK, I wanted to raise money for an organization that does important work and respects a symbol of service and selflessness,” says Larhlid. Having just completed the flight, she was 20% on her way to her £5,000 goal.

About the queen, Amal wrote on her fundraising page that “She has been an inspiration to many generations, dedicating herself to service for 70 years.”

At the time of publishing this article, the amount raised by the campaign had reached £2,017. The official donation page can be accessed at this link.



