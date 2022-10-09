Bruno Latour, thinker of the philosophy of nature, dies – 10/09/2022 – Illustrated

The French anthropologist, philosopher and professor Bruno Latour died on Saturday night (8) to Sunday at the age of 75. The information was confirmed to the French newspaper Le Monde by relatives and by the publisher La Découverte.

One of the most important French intellectuals of his generation, Latour was a thinker of the philosophy of nature and political ecology.

He was born on June 22, 1947 to a family of wine merchants in Beaune, in east-central France.

He studied philosophy and anthropology. He then taught at engineering schools in France, but also abroad, mainly in Germany and the United States, where he was a visiting professor at Harvard.

He was one of the first intellectuals to realize the importance of ecological thinking. However, he was recognized above all else in the Anglo-Saxon world and several of his works were first published in English.

His body of work received the Holberg Prize in 2013 and the Kyoto Prize in 2021. He was considered “creative, humorous and unpredictable”, according to the jury of the Holberg Prize for Social Sciences.

The intellectual was interested, among others, in issues of management and organization of research and, in general, in the way in which society produces values ​​and truths.

Among his works translated into Portuguese are: “Where I am: Lessons from Confinement for Land Use” (2021); “Jubilee or the Torments of Religious Speech” (2020); “Politics of Nature: How to Associate Science with Democracy” (2018).

He was described by the New York Times in 2018 as the “most famous and misunderstood of French philosophers”.

After the announcement of his death, French President Emmanuel Macron gave a eulogy on Twitter, defining Latour as “a humanist and plural spirit, recognized throughout the world before being recognized in France”.

In an interview for Sheet in 2020, he stated that if Brazil finds the solution for itself, it will save the rest of the world.

On the occasion, he connected the multiple crises we are experiencing with the environmental dilemma — which for him was no longer a crisis, but a mutation — and defended that climate denialism started in the 1990s is at the root of escapism from reality, a phenomenon that would have led to to the elections of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro and that was reflected in the denial of the pandemic.

For him, no other country faces overlapping crises as extreme as Brazil, “where everything that will be important in the coming decades is visible.”

In 2021, he told AFP that climate change and the pandemic crisis revealed a struggle between “geosocial classes”. “Capitalism has dug its own grave. Now it’s about repairing it,” he said.

He summarized his work for the general public in some of his works and broadened his audience with essays on politics.

In an essay, he defended the hypothesis that “for fifty years we have not understood anything about political positions, if we do not give a central place to the climate issue and its denial”.

“It is as if a large part of the ruling classes had come to the conclusion that there would be no more space on Earth for them and the rest of its inhabitants. This would explain the explosion of inequalities, the degree of deregulation, criticism of globalization and, above all, the desperate desire to return to the old protections of the national state”, according to him.

He was also one of the creators of the theory, new in sociology, of the “actor-network” that takes into account, in addition to humans, objects (or “non-humans”) and discourses, which are also considered “actors”.